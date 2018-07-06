ECP asks media not to air poll results before 7pm

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the media not to announce election results before 7pm on July 25.

The polling time is from 8am to 6pm and the ECP has also asked the media to observe its code of conduct.

Chairman of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Salim Beg called on Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Mohammad Raza on Thursday. The meeting, also attended by ECP secretary Babar Yaqub Fateh Mohammad, was informed that to facilitate media, mainly electronic media, the ECP has for the first time established a media cell, where the authentic results would be released.

The Pemra team, which also included executive member Ishfaq Jumani, spoke about its efforts to ensure implementation of the code of conduct for media issued by the ECP regarding coverage of elections.

During the election period, the media has a duty to ensure that the public is properly informed about relevant electoral matters such as political parties, candidates, campaign issues and voting processes, said a press release issued by the ECP.

The code of conduct stated that all media houses should follow professional standards and strive for accuracy, balance and impartiality as far as possible.

The commission has also asked the media to keep a clear distinction between editorial/opinion, news and paid content.

“There will not be paid or sponsored news, election evaluation, analysis and editorial opinion. All paid materials, media campaigns for elections paid by candidates or their supporters must be clearly shown as paid advertisements/campaign/content and should be done in a transparent manner in accordance with the code of ethics for elections,” it said.

