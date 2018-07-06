DAWN.COM

Commission on missing persons says 3,331 cases disposed of

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated July 06, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances has disposed of 3,331 cases of missing persons till June 30.

According to an official handout issued on Thursday, the commission received 5,177 cases up to May 31 and 36 more cases in June, taking the total to 5,213. It disposed of 67 cases in June.

“Out of 5,213 cases, the commission has disposed of 3,331 cases up to June 30, 2018, due to personal efforts of President, Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, Islamabad, retired Justice Javed Iqbal,” the handout said.

The commission conducted 204 hearings in Islamabad, 169 in Karachi, 73 in Lahore and 91 in Quetta.The Supreme Court has also referred more than 300 cases of missing persons to the commission for their recovery.

Mainstream political parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party, have demanded that whenever a missing person is recovered he must be produced before a court of law.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2018

