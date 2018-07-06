DAWN.COM

People won’t accept verdict against Sharifs: Safdar

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated July 06, 2018

MANSEHRA: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law and PML-N leader retired captain Mohammad Safdar has claimed that the people will not accept the accountability court’s verdict if the members of Sharif family are convicted in the Avenfield case.

“The conviction of Sharif family in the Avenfield reference will be rejected by the people as they did with the Panama Papers case verdict,” Mr Safdar told a public meeting here on Thursday.

The PML-N leader said members of the Sharif family had never been afraid of imprisonment and would continue working for the supremacy of law and sanctity of vote.

Leader says not afraid of imprisonment, will strive for sanctity of vote

He said self-exiled former military ruler Pervez Musharraf should be brought back for treason trial.

Mr Safdar said his party would sweep elections to form the next governments. He said Hazara division was a stronghold of the PML-N and therefore, its candidates would win most national and provincial assembly seats in the July 25 elections.

ANP LEADER PRAISED: ANP central vice-president Afrasiab Khattak has paid tribute to party leader and PK-34 candidate Lala Aurangzeb for his services for the party.

Lala Aurangzeb had died of cardiac arrest during his election campaign last week.

“I have no words to admire the services of Mr Aurangzeb for the party. If such dedicated workers are with us, nobody can stop us from sweeping elections and forming the next government,” Mr Afrasiab told a function heldin connection with the opening of party office in Chaterplan area here on Thursday.

Mr Afrasiab said Mr Aurangzeb was not only a great politician but he was a great human being as well and that his sudden death had saddened everyone in the district.

ANP district president Sarwar Khan, who was also in attendance, said the party was in the process of getting the PK-34 election delayed to field new contender after the death of Mr Aurangzeb.

Mr Afrasiab later inaugurated the party’s offices set up by Mr Aurangzeb before his death.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2018

Javed
Jul 06, 2018 10:46am

Court decisions are based on the application of Law, not on how the public will ‘feel’ about it.

From overseas
Jul 06, 2018 10:52am

It's your wrong assumption...

saber
Jul 06, 2018 11:15am

Let s see. But Nawaz is happily living his luxury apartment in UK.

AAZ
Jul 06, 2018 12:26pm

Wishful thinking Capt Sb!

