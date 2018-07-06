Adiala jail is waiting for Nawaz Sharif: Imran

Chairman Imran Khan and Zafar Ali Shah on stage with other PTI leaders including Asad Umar and Ghulam Sarwar. — White Star

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said Adiala jail was waiting for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Mr Khan was speaking at the residence of former PML-N leader Zafar Ali Shah, who has joined the PTI.

Commenting on the application filed by Mr Sharif and his daughter asking for the date of the announcement of the verdict in the Avenfield reference to be moved ahead because they were unable to come to Pakistan due to Kulsoom Nawaz’ illness, Mr Khan said they would read the verdict in the newspapers.

He also accused Mr Sharif of using his wife’s illness as “emotional blackmail”.

Mr Khan said everyone had sympathy for Kulsoom Nawaz, adding that his own mother had died of cancer and had to be taken out of the country to receive treatment.

He then accused Mr Sharif of emotionally blackmailing the nation, saying: “Mr Sharif did not remember his wife while she was under treatment in London and he was holding public meetings across the country.”

Welcoming Mr Shah to the PTI, Mr Khan said he hoped the former senator would raise his voice if he saw the PTI leadership engaging in any sort of financial corruption, as he had against Mr Sharif. He said Mr Shah’s inclusion would strengthen the party in NA-53.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2018