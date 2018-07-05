PML-N's 2018 manifesto unveiled with a call to 'honour the vote'

Senior PML-N leaders are presenting the party's manifesto ahead of the July 25 general elections at a ceremony in Lahore.

Former state minister Marriyum Aurangzeb began by reading out a message from former prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, who regretted the "political conspiracies" his government was allegedly subjected to after coming into power in 2013.

The fact that Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to Pakistan in connection with CPEC-related investment had to be postponed proved "how harmful dharnas (sit-ins) were for the national interest".

See PML-N's complete manifesto for 2018 elections here.

Sharif also criticised the "unprecedented" court decisions that led to his ouster as prime minister and removal as party head.

Examine: The PML-N made bold claims in its 2013 manifesto. How many of those promises did it keep?

It is incumbent upon the PML-N to ensure the progress of democracy, political harmony, protection of rights of minorities, respect for women and supremacy of the Constitution in Pakistan, he said.

PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif presents the manifesto. — DawnNewsTV

PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif in his address claimed that the PML-N had introduced 11,000MW electricity to the national grid in its recently-concluded five-year tenure. Shahbaz, whose speech was briefly interrupted by a heckler, said his party had brought peace to the entire country, especially Karachi, through military operations.

"The [PML-N] manifesto is a roadmap to include Pakistan among the top 25 world economies," said party leader and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal. The policy statement envisages the introduction of an "agricultural industrial revolution" in Pakistan, he added.

All set for launch of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Manifesto for 2018 General Elections. President PML-N Mian Shahbaz Sharif will present party Manifesto. #PMLNManifesto2018 pic.twitter.com/W9uFKI3wnU — PML(N) (@pmln_org) July 5, 2018

In its manifesto, headlined with the slogan "Vote ko izzat do — khidmat ko vote do" [Honour the vote — vote for performance], the party has, among other elaborate promises, pledged to:

Aspire for economic transformation by raising the GDP growth rate to over 7 per cent

Expand scope of investments

Minimise losses in state-owned enterprises

Eliminate poverty by 2030 through welfare programmes

Enable enterprise creation and employment

Impart technical training among people

Continue tax reforms to raise the tax-to-GDP ratio from 13pc to 16pc

Create at least 100,000-200,000 jobs

Expedite completion of long-term CPEC plan

Promote value addition in agriculture and increase productivity

Assist farmers with a farmer support package

Increase the size of the IT industry from $3.1 billion to $10bn

Expand e-governance and citizen-centric services

Bridge the digital divide by doubling the access to affordable broadband

Scale up free public Wi-Fi hotspots to all major cities

Increase representation of youth in democratic forums

Open Pakistan to the world

Improve Pakistan's ranking to the top 50 on tourism and competitive index

Add 15,000MW of power by 2025, including 5,000-7,000MW through Thar coal and hydroelectricity

Provide enbergy coupons to the poor and require other segments to pay commercial rates

Ensure speedy implementation of National Water Policy

What is a manifesto?

A manifesto is known as a “published verbal declaration” through which parties express their “intentions, views and vision” about national issues and also make public their “motives” and “targets” which they plan to achieve after assuming power.

Political experts believe that a manifesto is actually a pledge a political party makes with people before elections and later it acts as a gauge to measure its performance.