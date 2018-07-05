DAWN.COM

ECP requests media not to air polling results before 7pm on July 25

Fahad ChaudhryJuly 05, 2018

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) secretary on Thursday requested the media to ensure that the election results are not aired on TV before 7pm on July 25.

"Please make sure that no election results are aired before 7pm on polling day," the ECP secretary said.

The request was made during a meeting with Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Chairman Muhammad Baig, the ECP secretary and chief election commissioner (CEC), retired Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza.

The Pemra chairman assured the election body of its full cooperation. He also briefed Justice Raza and the ECP secretary on the media's code of conduct.

People will be able to cast their vote on July 25 from 8am to 6pm.

