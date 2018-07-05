DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

ECP declares 20,789 polling stations as sensitive

Fahad ChaudhryJuly 05, 2018

Email


The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared 20,789 polling stations for the July 25 general elections as sensitive, DawnNewsTV reported.

According to data released by the ECP, a total of 85,307 polling stations have been set up for this month's countrywide polls, of which 20,789 are sensitive. With 7,386 sensitive stations, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has the lead on all four provinces, followed by Sindh (5,776), Punjab (5,686) and Balochistan (1,768).

Read: Cameras to be installed at sensitive polling stations

Out of the 360 polling stations in the federal capital, 173 have also been declared as sensitive, per the ECP-provided data.

As expected, however, Punjab (47,813) has the highest number of polling stations of all the provinces. Sindh is a distant second with 17,747, while KP and Balochistan have 12,634 and 4,420 polling stations, respectively.

While the list of sensitive polling stations and booths has been released, the electoral watchdog has not yet been able to finalise its report on most sensitive polling stations and booths.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Home

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A different manifesto

A different manifesto

An old statement from the ‘founders’ of a party that was never launched still has relevance today.

Editorial

Updated July 05, 2018

Nawaz’s dilemma

THE first phase of a historic accountability trial of former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his...
July 05, 2018

Flooding in Lahore

PREDICTABLY enough, the torrential rains in Lahore on Tuesday and Wednesday have been the harbinger of bad news. At...
July 05, 2018

World Cup mania

REGARDLESS of which team goes on to win the FIFA World Cup 2018 later this month, the tournament, hosted by Russia,...
Updated July 04, 2018

Amnesty scheme deadline

GIVEN the flood of declarations, the government has taken a practical step by extending the deadline of the amnesty...
July 04, 2018

Airline safety

SUO MOTU proceedings in the Supreme Court have underlined that the CAA, which oversees and regulates all aspects of...
July 04, 2018

UN chief & Rohingya

THE miserable plight of the Rohingya has drawn international attention, and on Monday, UN Secretary General António...