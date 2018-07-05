DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

A night in Mandela’s cell for $300,000

AFPJuly 05, 2018

Email


JOHANNESBURG: For rich corporate executives, fine food, expensive wine and five-star hotels come as standard. But one discerning top boss with a spare $300,000 (260,000 euros) will give up creature comforts for a night in the cramped prison cell that was Nelson Mandela’s home for 18 years.

That is according to organisers of the annual CEO sleepout, an initiative which raises money for various charities.

South Africa’s first democratic, black president was kept on South Africa’s Robben Island prison off Cape Town for much of his 27-year incarceration. A night in his iconic 8-foot by 7-foot (2.4 metres by 2.1 metres) concrete cell will now be auctioned for charity to mark the centenary of prisoner number 46664’s birthday.

“The suggestion was to auction the cell to raise money to fund the Prison-to-College Pipeline ... educating incarcerated people in South Africa,” said Liane McGowan, spokeswoman for the CEO SleepOut South Africa adding that details of when the one night only fundraiser will take place, had not been finalised.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A different manifesto

A different manifesto

An old statement from the ‘founders’ of a party that was never launched still has relevance today.

Editorial

Updated July 05, 2018

Nawaz’s dilemma

THE first phase of a historic accountability trial of former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his...
July 05, 2018

Flooding in Lahore

PREDICTABLY enough, the torrential rains in Lahore on Tuesday and Wednesday have been the harbinger of bad news. At...
July 05, 2018

World Cup mania

REGARDLESS of which team goes on to win the FIFA World Cup 2018 later this month, the tournament, hosted by Russia,...
Updated July 04, 2018

Amnesty scheme deadline

GIVEN the flood of declarations, the government has taken a practical step by extending the deadline of the amnesty...
July 04, 2018

Airline safety

SUO MOTU proceedings in the Supreme Court have underlined that the CAA, which oversees and regulates all aspects of...
July 04, 2018

UN chief & Rohingya

THE miserable plight of the Rohingya has drawn international attention, and on Monday, UN Secretary General António...