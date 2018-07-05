Shahbaz vows to work on incomplete projects if voted to power

OKARA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that party supremo Nawaz Sharif would soon be back in the country and will shore up the spirits of political workers who have been working hard in the election campaign.

The former Punjab chief minister was addressing PML-N workers at the Okara Bypass on Wednesday, while en route to Sahiwal where a workers’ convention was being held.

Mr Sharif said the PML-N government had worked hard for the uplift of the country. He said if voted to power, the PML-N would move ahead with its development projects and complete them.

PML-N president speaks at Okara while on way to workers’ convention in Sahiwal

Later while addressing the workers’ convention in Sahiwal, he said during his past visits to the city, he would always have something to give to the people of Sahiwal. “I have served you for 10 years, this time I have come to ask of you...I am asking for your votes,” he said.

Mr Sharif added that the PTI chief had claimed that the “jangla bus” (Metro Bus in Lahore) had cost Rs70 billion but had been unable to provide any evidence to prove his claims.

Similarly, Mr Khan had said that he (Shahbaz Sharif) had given him Rs1bn as a bribe when the Panama Papers case had come to the fore, but he never substantiated that claim with proof.

“He’s a liar... he goes on lying day and night. He goes to Peshawar but does nothing, but when Lahore gets struck with record rainfall and he comes there and stages a drama,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2018