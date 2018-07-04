DAWN.COM

Nawaz says NAB court should delay verdict in Avenfield case till he returns to Pakistan

Dawn.comUpdated July 04, 2018

Former PM Nawaz Sharif talks to reporters in London on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the accountability court in Islamabad should delay announcing the verdict in the Avenfield properties reference till the time he is able to return to the country.

Talking to reporters in London, the ex-prime minister said he wants to hear the judgement of the case while standing in the courtroom where he “endured more than 100 hearings” with his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Analysis: What next for Nawaz Sharif?

Sharif said Pakistan has had a history of verdicts remaining "unnecessarily" reserved for months, hence delaying the judgement of the Avenfield case for a few days "considering an extremely sensitive matter" would not violate any requisite of justice or law.

"I want to hear this judgement while standing in the courtroom, amidst my people [and] holding them as witnesses," he said, adding that his lawyer will submit a formal application in the court requesting it to delay the announcement of the verdict.

Sharif said the mission he has taken up is not an easy one, but that he is ready to give any sacrifice for the sake of people's right to rule and to honour their vote.

"I am not a military dictator who would run away in fear," the ousted prime minister said, adding that he will not disappoint the nation by showing any cowardice.

"The people are going to announce the decision bigger than all decisions on July 25," he said in a reference to the general elections scheduled for later this month.

Sharif further said "those with the jeep [symbol]" — a reference to dissidents and other independents contesting on the jeep symbol against the PML-N — and others impeding the people's rule "will become an example" after the poll.

The former premier said he will "immediately" return to Pakistan as soon as his wife Kulsoom Nawaz's health condition improves and will face the consequences whether the verdict comes out in his favour or not. He said he wishes to see his wife conscious and talk to her before returning to the country.

'Who has held Pakistani media captive?'

Sharif questioned whether media in Pakistan could be termed free under current circumstances.

"Who has held the media captive? Why is the media not free in Pakistan?" he wondered, adding that he is ashamed by the kind of articles that are being written by global media about declining press freedom in the country.

Read: PFUJ press freedom drive begins tomorrow

"Who are these people who are censoring TV channels and newspapers?" he asked, claiming that attempts are also being made to block people's tweets.

Sharif said media should not be a party to "the conspiracy to throttle press" in the country.

Avenfield reference

Sharif's statement comes a day after the accountability court reserved its judgment in the Avenfield properties reference. The had court said that the decision in the reference would be announced on Friday, July 6.

The Avenfield reference was among those filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the former premier and his children on Supreme Court's orders given during the Panamagate case which disqualified Sharif.

The NAB prosecutor has stated before the accountability court that Nawaz Sharif had acquired four apartments in Avenfield House, Park Lane, London.

Sharif family insists that they had purchased the apartments through ‘legitimate’ financial resources. However, they have remained unable to disclose those resources before the accountability court or the Supreme Court.

Besides Sharif, Maryam and son-in-law retired captain Mohammad Safdar, NAB had also nominated Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz — Sharif's sons — as accused in all three references.

Comments (15)

1000 characters
M. Saeed
Jul 04, 2018 07:27pm

This is a fair demand and should be agreed by NAB in earnest.

King
Jul 04, 2018 07:30pm

When was the last time an accused dictated the court?

Nam
Jul 04, 2018 07:36pm

Did he make this request doting court proceedings through his lawyer? I don’t think so.

KK
Jul 04, 2018 07:37pm

No harm in holding judgement for few more days.

Sauban Ahmed
Jul 04, 2018 07:39pm

Kudos to NS for such bravery!

Bilal
Jul 04, 2018 07:45pm

Bravo. This is the statement of a person whose hands are clean.

Dr Riffat Jabeen
Jul 04, 2018 07:48pm

That’s the spirit!

THE MORNING STAR
Jul 04, 2018 07:49pm

No one orders the Judges or the courts what to do.

Akram
Jul 04, 2018 07:56pm

Justice delayed is justice denied.

shoaib
Jul 04, 2018 08:13pm

What a joke they want the court to work according to their (royal) schedule.

saber
Jul 04, 2018 08:45pm

seriously... justice should wait

Yaaz
Jul 04, 2018 08:53pm

Why doesnt he stop making political statements and come back?

Apache
Jul 04, 2018 09:02pm

he is not coming back

A Voter
Jul 04, 2018 09:07pm

A brave and upright leader.

PakiForum
Jul 04, 2018 09:09pm

You can take the next flight home. Justice never waits. Enough with political dramas.

