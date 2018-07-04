DAWN.COM

Maryam Nawaz says she is 'definitely prepared to go to jail'

Dawn.comUpdated July 04, 2018

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz boldly declared on Wednesday that she was "definitely prepared to go to jail" for the path she has chosen for herself.

While speaking to reporters in London, a sombre but determined Maryam asserted that "this [going to jail] is not something to be afraid of".

"When you raise the flag for something which no one has stood up for in the past 70 years, and fight a battle which no one else has fought before, then there is a price to be paid, and we have been paying," she maintained.

Maryam, her father Nawaz Sharif and her husband retired Capt Mohammad Safdar, are facing a trial before an accountability court on a reference pertaining to the Avenfield flats in London. The case was filed against them by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the orders of the Supreme Court in its Panama judgement on July 28, 2017.

The accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday reserved its judgment in the case, saying that the decision in the reference will be announced on Friday, July 6.

Read: Maryam Nawaz: The heiress

Maryam is contesting the July 25 election from NA-127 and PP-173 constituencies in Lahore.

She featured on The New York Times list of 11 powerful women who the publication's correspondents wrote about in 2017.

The curated list references to the NYT article published on October 27, "In Pakistani Fray, Maryam Sharif Is on the Edge of Power, or Prison", that focuses on "how she emerged as the right hand of her father" while also facing corruption charges.

“I am undeterred, unperturbed, fighting,” she is quoted as saying while "constantly clicking on a diamond-and-sapphire prayer counter" in the article.

