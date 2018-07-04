DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets to knock the hosts out of tri-nation series

AFPJuly 04, 2018

Email


Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik, centre, plays a shot during the T20 cricket match against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club, in Harare, Zimbabwe, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Zimbabwe is playing host to a tri-nation Twenty20 International series with Australia and Pakistan. — AP
Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik, centre, plays a shot during the T20 cricket match against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club, in Harare, Zimbabwe, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Zimbabwe is playing host to a tri-nation Twenty20 International series with Australia and Pakistan. — AP

Pakistan knocked Zimbabwe out of the Zim-Pak-Aus Twenty20 tri-series in Harare on Wednesday, beating the hosts by seven wickets with five deliveries to spare.

Captain Sarfraz Ahmed saw his side home with an unbeaten 38, meaning that Zimbabwean all-rounder Solomon Mire's efforts earlier in the game went in vain.

Mire struck 94, the highest score by a Zimbabwean in a T20I, but Zimbabwe's 162 for 4 was not enough to overcome the world's top ranked T20I side.

Pakistan's chase was given a rapid start by the openers. Haris Sohail and Fakhar Zaman took 56 from the powerplay, but Sohail holed out soon afterwards.

When Zaman skied Mire to depart for 47, Pakistan needed more than eight runs an over from the last eight overs, but Sarfraz's innings of calm precision kept them up with the asking rate.

Executing his attacking strokes perfectly, Sarfraz found the gaps and the boundaries whenever they were needed.

He displayed a particularly deft touch with his late cut, taking boundaries off left-arm spinners Tendai Chisoro and Wellington Masakadza with the stroke.

With four runs needed from the final over, it was also the shot he used to end the game, gliding seamer Chris Mpofu to the third man boundary.

Pakistan will face fellow-finalists Australia on Thursday in a dead rubber before the final of the series is played on Sunday.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Mexican wave

Mexican wave

Mexico’s presidential candidates have pushed back against Trump’s rhetoric.

Editorial

Updated July 04, 2018

Amnesty scheme deadline

GIVEN the flood of declarations, the government has taken a practical step by extending the deadline of the amnesty...
July 04, 2018

Airline safety

SUO MOTU proceedings in the Supreme Court have underlined that the CAA, which oversees and regulates all aspects of...
July 04, 2018

UN chief & Rohingya

THE miserable plight of the Rohingya has drawn international attention, and on Monday, UN Secretary General António...
Updated July 03, 2018

Forgotten Balochistan

IT is to all intents and purposes a politically forgotten province. Thus far, Balochistan has not featured in the...
July 03, 2018

Petrol price hike

THE sharp hikes just effected in the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene were inevitable given the recent...
Updated July 03, 2018

Shaming politicians

IT is a troubling trend. A number of election candidates have been confronted by ostensibly unhappy voters, quite...