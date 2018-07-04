'ISI not exempt from court orders against encroachment of public roads,' says CJP
The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday asked the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to specify a date by which it would remove the blockades from the main road in front of its headquarters.
The three-member bench, however, suspended an earlier Islamabad High Court (IHC) directive to the agency to clear the roadblocks within a week.
On June 22, IHC's Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui had directed the ISI to clear the portion of Khayaban-i-Suharwardy in front of its headquarters in a week.
The defence secretary, in today's hearing, challenged the high court's directive, arguing that the IHC did not have the authority or jurisdiction to take up suo motu notices and rule on such matters.
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, in agreement with the appellant's argument, suspended the IHC decision, saying: "The high court does not have the right to take suo motu notices; we suspend its order."
The chief justice then ordered Deputy Attorney General Nayab Gardezi to ask the ISI why it had erected blockades on Khayaban-i-Suharwardy, a road which is part of Islamabad's master plan.
"Bring us the master plan and let us know why the road was shut down," Justice Nisar ordered. "Also tell us when they will remove their blockades.
"We have given the orders against encroachment on public land all over Pakistan, and the ISI is not exempted from it," he added. "Call the ISI chief. Why has the road not been opened for public use despite court orders? This road has to be opened because it's causing trouble for the public," he asserted.
The deputy attorney general cited security issues as the reason for the ISI's blockage of the thoroughfare. "We will open the road but there are security issues," he said. "We should be given time for the security concerns to be eliminated."
"[Also], we closed the road but we also built an alternative, which was also allotted in writing by the Capital Development Authority," he added.
The case was adjourned until Friday.
This is the second time the SC has taken notice of the matter. In March, Justice Nisar had ordered the CDA to explain why and on whose orders Khayaban-i-Suharwardy had been blocked for the past few years.
"Blocking of main roads in the name of security cannot be allowed," the chief justice had remarked, adding that everyone is equal before the law.
Comments (16)
Bravo law for powerful must be defined by very few people in POWER. Bravo CJP for making it clear to massed of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. They will never clear the road everyone in Pakistan know.
Let us see who wins.
Good Decision by Court.
ISI should provide reasons to the top court and court should allow it if it’s a genuine security concern.. given the ISI is at the forefront on the war on terror (or you would hope so) then it’s only right they be allowed to defend themselves...
Good decision. Country looks like a war zone with road blocks and they don’t make a good impression.
Excellent decision. The main road must be opened at the earliest for the general public.
ISI location is sensitive area, special consideration should have given to it.
The ISI should be exempt to this encroachment order, after all they are the TOP secret agency. They need the protection from internal and external enemies.
ISI is among few institutes who are working sincerely for our country. Let them work give them free hand. We citizens of Pakistan full support and trust our armed forces
Please also order opening of the main H-11 Road, connecting Rawalpindi and Islamabad Kashmir Highway, blocked by NESCOM hospital.
Law is the same for all . It’s implementation should be same as well without exceptions, otherwise neither law nor judiciary shall have any credibility
@Sid Your arguments has only some weight. Never at the cost of the whole city.
Move the HQ to somewhere else. give the buildings back to CDA who need it for public offices anyway.
NO security agency has to be here, while this place is of public approach and good use for Mayer's' offices or CDA office or any other public use.
Good luck
ISI should shift HQ at some other suitable location, the area where currently located shall need flyovers, underpasses in near future. That crossing is already facing high traffic load.
We have already seen lot of changes in Islamabad due to traffic in past 15 yrs. Time to keep security establishments at no constraints areas for them.
ISI is an excellent intelligence agency. Long live ISI officers, soldiers and staff. Thank you for all that you do. Security is needed for our secret services offices all over Pakistan. They need to give the special permission to ISI for barricades used to secure the locations.
Long live the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
Pakistan Zindabad!
For the sake of rule of law and progressive Pakistan...every institutions must follow the law of the land...otherwise the double standards like this roadblockades will lead Pakistan into chaos...