SC orders provinces to end overcrowding of jails

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 04, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court ordered provinces on Tuesday to come up with comprehensive replies on a set of recommendations developed by the Federal Ombudsman’s office on overcrowding and the state of women inmates in jails.

“If provinces do not have the capacity to improve the situation, the Supreme Court will empower the Federal Ombudsman to implement the recommendations,” Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar observed.

Take a look: Caged: Behind the walls of Pakistan's prisons

On a suo motu over overcrowding and poor conditions of inmates in jails, the Supreme Court also asked the inspectors general of police and home secretaries of different provinces to attend proceedings of the case on July 11.

Senior counsel Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmed Khokhar told the court that in total 98 jails accommodate a total of 78,160 inmates against the sanctioned capacity of 56,353 prisoners. Out of this, he said, 1,955 were women inmates throughout the country, including convicts and under-trial prisoners, whereas 25,195 were convicted prisoners, 48,780 under-trial prisoners, 1,225 juvenile prisoners and 4,688 condemned prisoners.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2018

