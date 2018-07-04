DAWN.COM

Khadim Rizvi slams efforts to change country’s ideology

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated July 04, 2018

HYDERABAD: Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi has said that the TLP has decided to contest polls after giving sacrifice of its eight workers while protecting the Khatm-i-Nubuwwat laws.

Addressing a gathering of TLP activists at Bagh-i-Mustafa ground here on Monday night, he claimed that there were moves to make a non-Muslim eligible for the slot of president of Pakistan. He slammed those forces that had given up the ideology of the country.

He criticised religious and political parties for not adopting a clear stance on Khatm-Nubuwwat law.

Allama Rizvi said in the elections, the TLP had fielded people with integrity against those who could not recite Quran. He said TLP was formed after eight people laid down their lives for the cause of protect the Khatm-i-Nabuwwat law. He said he did not move an inch at the venue of the Faizabad sit-in despite the fact that 12,000 teargas shells were fired to disperse the participants.

The TLP chief also spoke at the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2018

Gen Akthar Retd.
Jul 04, 2018 11:44am

This man and his associates deserve to be behind bars

Saif Zulfiqar
Jul 04, 2018 12:00pm

Will the government ban these religious-cum-political parties. They are burden on the nation.

