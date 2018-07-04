Caretakers not taking care of rains: Shahbaz

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has said the caretaker government does not appear to be ready to deal with torrential rains.

“In my tenure we used to manage the city during such rains. Drains have to be cleaned ahead of rainy season,” Sharif said asking where had been the Punjab government’s machinery during the last 24 hours.

“It is the duty of the caretaker government to manage things,” he added.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, the PML-N president said those who did nothing in their province (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) during the last five years were criticising the PML-N.

He said during his tenure he would make a comprehensive plan to deal with monsoon season.

Sharif also started election campaign at his constituency NA-132 in Lahore. He visited different areas of NA-132 and addressed the party workers.

Speaking on the occasion, the PML-N president claimed that his party would win the July 25 polls. He said the election would be between those who performed in five years and who only did politics of allegations.

PML-N spokesman Marriyum Auranzeb criticised PTI chairman Imran for doing political point scoring over the rain issue. She expressed her grief over the rain-related deaths.

PERVAIZ ELAHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid senior central leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said defective planning of the Shahbaz’s administration had turned Lahore into a ‘river’.

Mr Elahi said Shahbaz’s false claim in Karachi about turning Lahore into Paris had been exposed. “The difference between show-off schemes and plans for welfare of the people is visible. Today’s rain has exposed Shahbaz’s defective measures in Lahore and other parts of Punjab. Rescue 1122 did a commendable job,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2018