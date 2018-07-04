DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Caretakers not taking care of rains: Shahbaz

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterJuly 04, 2018

Email


LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has said the caretaker government does not appear to be ready to deal with torrential rains.

“In my tenure we used to manage the city during such rains. Drains have to be cleaned ahead of rainy season,” Sharif said asking where had been the Punjab government’s machinery during the last 24 hours.

“It is the duty of the caretaker government to manage things,” he added.

Take a look: Heavy downpour causes streets to flood in Lahore

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, the PML-N president said those who did nothing in their province (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) during the last five years were criticising the PML-N.

He said during his tenure he would make a comprehensive plan to deal with monsoon season.

Sharif also started election campaign at his constituency NA-132 in Lahore. He visited different areas of NA-132 and addressed the party workers.

Speaking on the occasion, the PML-N president claimed that his party would win the July 25 polls. He said the election would be between those who performed in five years and who only did politics of allegations.

PML-N spokesman Marriyum Auranzeb criticised PTI chairman Imran for doing political point scoring over the rain issue. She expressed her grief over the rain-related deaths.

PERVAIZ ELAHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid senior central leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said defective planning of the Shahbaz’s administration had turned Lahore into a ‘river’.

Mr Elahi said Shahbaz’s false claim in Karachi about turning Lahore into Paris had been exposed. “The difference between show-off schemes and plans for welfare of the people is visible. Today’s rain has exposed Shahbaz’s defective measures in Lahore and other parts of Punjab. Rescue 1122 did a commendable job,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (24)

1000 characters
Wahid
Jul 04, 2018 08:56am

The care taker govt came to take care of the election in accordance with their mandate and not cover up your corruption of the previous years; please have some shame for making such allegations.

Orakzai
Jul 04, 2018 09:02am

Today Rain has exposed Shabaz sharif, tomorrow loading shedding will expose him and day after tomorrow, dengue will expose him. wait.

usman
Jul 04, 2018 09:53am

And we know what development happens in KPK so stop saying and using a word nothing. You never did anything other than roads and that is because of commission. KPK at least have better Police, Hospitals and Govt School along ongoing infrastructure. Our nation needs to understand that prosperity will never come on road developments.

Tariq
Jul 04, 2018 11:22am

this situation is a clear evidence that basic democratic understanding of political are nearly zero. Due to lack or absence of effective local bodies, people of Pakistan is suffering and bound to suffer as these basic facilities is the job of local government not MNAS or MPAS.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 04, 2018 11:48am

Corrupt practices, bribery, fake news and dirty tricks worked in the past and not working now - this is why both NS and SS shredding crocodile tears in every forum worrying about its consequences!

Saif Zulfiqar
Jul 04, 2018 11:56am

Caretakers are taking care of criminal cases against Shariffs.

Pakistani1
Jul 04, 2018 12:14pm

Seriously Mr SS. You want to criticize?

Abdul Zaheer
Jul 04, 2018 01:25pm

Mr. S.S.could not give a best quality drainage system to Lahore, despite ten years tenure, except lip service. And now again roaming seeking for vote from citizen of lahore. People must think.

jamil
Jul 04, 2018 01:37pm

Supreme Court should Book these companies for corruption.

Alba
Jul 04, 2018 01:54pm

He is very sensitive to Imran Khan's criticism.

Salman
Jul 04, 2018 01:59pm

Well done Mr. previous chief minister for takimg care of the ways to drain rain water. But your government just ended a few weeks ago. If the drainage had been taken care of by then, then it should have been clear now. The drains cannot be choked in a few weeks, if they were clean withinn your tenure, unless they have been deliberately choked.

Ghaznavi
Jul 04, 2018 01:59pm

He expects caretaker government to deal with the floods. Just goes to show how little he knows about governance. He has been in power for years and has not set up systems to deal with floods and expects a caretaker government whose function is to carry out elections to deal with floods.

This man should realise in order to deal with the floods systems should have been set in place long time ago. We get monsoon weather every year. What was he doing all these years he was in power.

aisha
Jul 04, 2018 02:10pm

Will this family ever tell the truth. Their whole government is based on lies and propaganda. Shame on those who support these lies.

Khalil
Jul 04, 2018 02:10pm

Wbat do you mean your government? It was your job to put a system in place for dealing with such situations. Clearly you hve not done that in the last 5 yrs. So what you are saying is that all government organizations have become dysfunctional after you left the office???? If so.whose fault us that sir??? I call it directorship.

Dr.M.M.Khan
Jul 04, 2018 02:11pm

Surely Mr, SS you can't be serious. You can't blame the present caretaker Govt. for not tackling the Natural disaster adequately. It is working on the apparatus you left behind. People living in glass houses should not throw stones!

Gaz
Jul 04, 2018 02:14pm

How can they clean drains that don’t exist.

Waseem
Jul 04, 2018 02:16pm

BTW, why Punjab govt. should take care of rain in lahore? Where is city govt? We always claimed Sahbaz was CM of lahore and he is proving we were right.

Sid
Jul 04, 2018 02:21pm

PMLN passing the blame instead of owning up to their mistakes - such people willl never change and so should be excluded from politics forever

Khalid
Jul 04, 2018 02:23pm

I am speechless. What a stupid comment from the ex-CM.

Shoaib
Jul 04, 2018 02:26pm

Mian sb, you will get only 25-30 seats. That's it.

Try your luck and leadership qualities.

Fayed
Jul 04, 2018 02:29pm

can someone please ask him, in 10 years if there was a miracle process or steps that he has developed that need to be taken to prevent the city from drowning in case he was not around shouldn’t the municipalities have knowledge of such protocols to follow . Shameful response !

Salman
Jul 04, 2018 02:34pm

The fact he is saying he used to manage rains proves that he didn’t think of or implement a long term plan. Standing with your wellington boots in rain water every year does not mean the issue is resolved. This statement is just for his gullible supporters.

jawwadasif
Jul 04, 2018 02:34pm

stupidity at its best!!

Skeptic
Jul 04, 2018 02:38pm

So, now the illustriois SS is also the rain maker and the drain maker too!

On the eve of elections, all these bold and diabolical claims being made...As if the country ciould be Switzerland under the next PML-N government...

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Mexican wave

Mexican wave

Mexico’s presidential candidates have pushed back against Trump’s rhetoric.

Editorial

Updated July 04, 2018

Amnesty scheme deadline

GIVEN the flood of declarations, the government has taken a practical step by extending the deadline of the amnesty...
July 04, 2018

Airline safety

SUO MOTU proceedings in the Supreme Court have underlined that the CAA, which oversees and regulates all aspects of...
July 04, 2018

UN chief & Rohingya

THE miserable plight of the Rohingya has drawn international attention, and on Monday, UN Secretary General António...
Updated July 03, 2018

Forgotten Balochistan

IT is to all intents and purposes a politically forgotten province. Thus far, Balochistan has not featured in the...
July 03, 2018

Petrol price hike

THE sharp hikes just effected in the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene were inevitable given the recent...
Updated July 03, 2018

Shaming politicians

IT is a troubling trend. A number of election candidates have been confronted by ostensibly unhappy voters, quite...