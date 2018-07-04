DAWN.COM

LHC adjourns disqualification cases hearing

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 04, 2018

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court division bench on Tuesday adjourned disqualification cases of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI’s) central information secretary Fawad Chaudhry till Wednesday.

An appellate tribunal consisting of Justice Ibadur Rehman Lodhi had declared Mr Abbasi and Mr Chaudhry disqualified for life while rejecting their nomination papers for NA-57 and NA-6 invoking Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution.

However, the division bench headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi suspended the tribunal’s decisions and allowed both of them to contest the upcoming general election.

On Tuesday, counsel of the Election Commission of Pakistan sought time to file replies in both cases and the bench adjourned the hearing.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2018

