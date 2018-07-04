England beat Colombia on penalties to reach quarterfinals

England has ended a drought in World Cup shootouts to beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties and advance to a quarterfinal match against Sweden.

Yerry Mina's header in the third minute of stoppage time for Colombia made it 1-1 at the end of regulation, and extra time was scoreless.

Eric Dier scored the decisive kick to end a run off five successive tournament exits on penalties, including the 2006 World Cup the last time England reached the last eight.

It is the furthest England has progressed in any tournament since the David Beckham era when a golden generation of players underperformed on the international stage, exiting the 2002 and 2006 World Cups in the last eight.