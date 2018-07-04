DAWN.COM

England beat Colombia on penalties to reach quarterfinals

AFPUpdated July 04, 2018

England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saves a penalty kicked by Colombia's forward Carlos Bacca. —AFP
Colombia's defender Yerry Mina vies with England's forward Raheem Sterling. —AFP
England has ended a drought in World Cup shootouts to beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties and advance to a quarterfinal match against Sweden.

Yerry Mina's header in the third minute of stoppage time for Colombia made it 1-1 at the end of regulation, and extra time was scoreless.

Eric Dier scored the decisive kick to end a run off five successive tournament exits on penalties, including the 2006 World Cup the last time England reached the last eight.

It is the furthest England has progressed in any tournament since the David Beckham era when a golden generation of players underperformed on the international stage, exiting the 2002 and 2006 World Cups in the last eight.

England's Harry Kane scores on a penalty shootout during the round of 16 match against Colombia. —AP
England's Harry Kane scores on a penalty shootout during the round of 16 match against Colombia. —AP

