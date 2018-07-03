Medical examination confirms Jibran Nasir was assaulted

Activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir, who was reportedly beaten and taken into custody by security squad of Sindh High Court judge Faisal Kamal on Monday evening, got his medical examination done from the hospital on Tuesday which confirmed that he has suffered bruises.

The activist, who is contesting the general elections as an independent candidate, claims he was beaten by policemen and briefly detained for not giving way to the judge’s vehicle owing to traffic gridlock near the Chief Minister House, however, Karachi-South SSP Omar Shahid Hamid told Dawn that Nasir had “blocked” the judge’s vehicle, which led to the incident.

Frere police on Monday refused to give him a letter for medical examination as the activist wanted to lodge the case against the security squad.

However, on Tuesday, Nasir got a letter from Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) and got his medical examination from the medico-legal section of Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Centre.

Additional police surgeon of JPMC Dr Sheeraz Ali Khowaja told Dawn that Nasir has suffered ‘bruises’ on his chest as per the medical report.

Saddar SP Asif Ahmed Bughio, who is also in-charge Clifton SP, told Dawn that so far, no case has been registered.

SP Bughio revealed that the both Jibran Nasir and the chief security officer SHC judge Nasir Kamal have submitted applications before the police for the filing of cases against each other, however, police were looking into the matter.

Frere police station official Shahid Amini told Dawn that Jibran Nasir was allegedly ‘slapped’ by the security squad.

Meanwhile, the CPLC spokesperson said that Jibran Nasir was never refused entry in CPLC Governor House; however, he was stopped at the security gate because he was accompanied by some 25 to 35 persons who “were shouting.”

After inquiring about the matter, Nasir along with his two colleagues was allowed entry and given the required letter on his written request.

“This could have been done easily as a routine procedure if he [Nasir] and two or three persons would have come normally like others to get the medico-legal examination letter,” said the CPLC official.

The official pointed out that Nasir submitted the application at 1:05am and the said letter was issued within 10 minutes.