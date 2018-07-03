PTI Balochistan president ineligible to contest elections, high court rules

The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Tuesday ruled that the provincial president of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, is not eligible to contest the July 25 elections.

An appellate tribunal and returning officer (RO) had rejected Rind's nomination papers for submitting a fake degree and being nominated in several first information reports (FIRs) in murder and kidnapping cases.

Announcing the verdict, a divisional bench of the BHC, comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Nazeer Langove, upheld the RO and tribunal's decisions that had rendered him disqualified.

Advocate Sardar Latif Khosa and others had argued on behalf on Sardar Rind.

A day earlier, a divisional bench of the BHC had upheld the disqualification of PPP's provincial president, Ali Madad Jattak, who was vying for the PB-31 seat in Quetta.

Jattak had been disqualified by appellate tribunal of the BHC and RO for being convicted in a fake degree case.

Two ex-ministers declared ineligible

The same divisional bench also disqualified former provincial minister Mir Faiq Ali Jamali from participating in the poll.

The RO had rejected his nomination papers over submission of a fake degree. However, the appellate tribunal overturned the RO's verdict, allowing Jamali to contest the elections.

The case had come to the BHC after Mohammad Omar Jamali, son of former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali, challenged the tribunal head's decision.

The Constitution bars convicts in certain cases from contesting elections unless a period of five years has lapsed since their release.

Deciding another poll-related appeal, the BHC disqualified ex-provincial minister Behram Khan Achakzai from the election race.

In doing so, the high court upheld the decisions of the RO and appellate tribunal, which had declared him ineligible over his involvement in a corruption case.