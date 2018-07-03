DAWN.COM

PTI to take action against workers for 'violating discipline' by contesting as independents

Fahad ChaudhryJuly 03, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) announced on Tuesday that the party will take action against members who "violate discipline".

In a press statement released today, members who are planning to contest the upcoming elections as independent candidates because they were not issued a ticket by the party will be reported to a two-member disciplinary committee, comprising Naeemul Haq and Arshad Dad.

The announcement comes days after disgruntled PTI leader retired Col Ajmal Sabir Raja said that he planned to contest as an independent candidate from NA-63 after he was refused a ticket from the party.

According to the statement, all party members had sworn an oath that they would not contest elections if they failed to get a ticket. Therefore, the decision to contest elections in an independent capacity is not just a violation of party discipline but also of Articles 62, 63 of the Constitution, the statement read.

The disciplinary committee will forward its report regarding party members contesting as independent candidates to the party Chairman Imran Khan.

There is discontent among PTI workers over the issuance of tickets to candidates, with several members claiming that the party leadership had been unfair and had handed out tickets to the "same corrupt" people it stood against.

Female workers also lamented the "unjust" distribution of tickets, saying that party leaders had issued tickets to women who were related to the leadership instead of old guards.

Party workers from different cities had protested in front of Khan's residence in Bani Gala, Islamabad. They eventually dispersed after assurances from Khan and his wife Bushra Maneka.

Haroon Rashid Khan
Jul 03, 2018 03:14pm

Contestants should give up membership of any party if they want to contest elections independently. Also, there should be voting by members in each party to decide which person should get the ticket.

Owais Najeeb
Jul 03, 2018 03:17pm

Invoking Article 62, 63 of the Constitution is outrageous. Does Imran Khan fulfill the requirement of the same Articles now that he has broken his promise of 'not giving tickets to the status quo'? The very same status quo has hijacked the party and are throwing native-PTI members out of it. Such a sad day for PTI.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 03, 2018 03:35pm

How come the "freedom of choice" of PTI's members be snubbed, ignored and denied?

BhaRAT
Jul 03, 2018 03:48pm

I won't vote for PTI anymore. I am sick of their u-turns. I will vote for PMLN now.

Aam admi
Jul 03, 2018 03:53pm

nothing new...............

Miraaj
Jul 03, 2018 03:55pm

Taken oath not to leave PTI if denied ticket? What on earth is this its an utmost dictatorship within party not to allow freedom of expression or movement. PMLN is more good than, as quitr a few left to cobtest as independents and pmln wished them luck and vowed to beat through votes. Amazing pmln is leading all tge way

Harmony-1©
Jul 03, 2018 04:05pm

@BhaRAT - Some trolls pretend to be someone they are not!

usman
Jul 03, 2018 04:07pm

@BhaRAT great... don't complaint later and write long comments against the corrupt mafia. PTI is a new team and they will settle down with some span of time. We need to understand that thing and give them a chance.

K
Jul 03, 2018 04:17pm

I am baffled, how will he take disciplinary action on someone contesting as independent candidate

Aman
Jul 03, 2018 04:19pm

Imran is right for taking action against these rule and oath breakers.

Khan
Jul 03, 2018 04:21pm

why should pti be taking action let them contest elections as Independent what is wrong with it ?

khaja
Jul 03, 2018 04:33pm

Dictatorship in the PTI.

