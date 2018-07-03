DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Political leadership facing terrorism threats ahead of general elections: Nacta

Shakeel QararJuly 03, 2018

Email


The political leadership of the country is facing terrorism threats ahead of general elections, an official from the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) told the Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Tuesday.

There were reports of 12 threats, six of which were posed towards certain personalities, the official informed the committee.

The official added that the information was passed on to the counter-terrorism body by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

He explained that the threat alerts are issued after "proper working".

"[Reports of] threats are not considered on a primary level," he said.

The Nacta official further said that the information has been passed on to the interior department, provincial governments and inspector generals of police of all provinces.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Home

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated July 03, 2018

Forgotten Balochistan

IT is to all intents and purposes a politically forgotten province. Thus far, Balochistan has not featured in the...
July 03, 2018

Petrol price hike

THE sharp hikes just effected in the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene were inevitable given the recent...
Updated July 03, 2018

Shaming politicians

IT is a troubling trend. A number of election candidates have been confronted by ostensibly unhappy voters, quite...
Updated July 02, 2018

PPP manifesto

THE PPP has come out with an incredibly detailed manifesto promising a world of opportunity to the nation.
Updated July 02, 2018

Trump’s Palestine plan

Palestinians will be told to forget Jerusalem and make do with Abu Dis — a suburb of the holy city — as their capital.