Political leadership facing terrorism threats ahead of general elections: Nacta

The political leadership of the country is facing terrorism threats ahead of general elections, an official from the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) told the Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Tuesday.

There were reports of 12 threats, six of which were posed towards certain personalities, the official informed the committee.

The official added that the information was passed on to the counter-terrorism body by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

He explained that the threat alerts are issued after "proper working".

"[Reports of] threats are not considered on a primary level," he said.

The Nacta official further said that the information has been passed on to the interior department, provincial governments and inspector generals of police of all provinces.