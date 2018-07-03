DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

MQM-P condemns arrest of party candidate by NAB over corruption charges

Inamullah Khattak | Imtiaz AliUpdated July 03, 2018

Email


Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday condemned the arrest of party leader and former Karachi Port Trust (KPT) chairman Javed Hanif by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

"Javed Hanif's only crime is providing jobs to Karachi's youth," MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said in a press conference that was called to welcome Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) members who returned to the MQM-P fold.

Siddiqui said the arrest of Hanif, who is contesting the upcoming general elections from PS-95 Korangi constituency, was an attempt to influence elections and requested the army chief to take notice of the action.

Responding to the presser, NAB denied the allegations, saying the arrest was not politically motivated. The bureau's spokesperson said that an inquiry against Hanif was initiated three years ago when he was not associated with any political party.

The bureau also gave a list of four people appointed by the former chairman, allegedly in connivance with former ports and shipping minister Babar Ghauri, who had serious offences registered against them.

  • Syed Maroof Shah alias Baba TT: Eight FIRs of murder at PS Artillery Maidan

  • Muhammad Amir: Two FIRs of terrorism at PS Artillery Maidan

  • Adeel Ahmed: Two FIRs of terrorism at PS Artillery Maidan

  • Umair Shfat: One FIR of terrorism PS Khwaja Ajmer

Earlier, NAB Karachi announced the arrest of former KPT chairman Muhammad Javed Hanif from his residence.

"The accused was wanted in an investigation against officers of KPT on charges of corruption, corrupt practices and abuse of authority for illegally appointing 940 employees in KPT in connivance with [the MQM's] Babar Ghauri, the then minister for ports and shipping," the release stated.

The bureau had alleged that the appointments were made in violation of KPT law, rules and regulations "without advertisement of vacancies, competitive process, age criteria, medical examination of appointees and in violation of basic formalities".

The bureau said that a large number of those appointed had a criminal record in serious cases such as "terrorism, premeditated murder and robbery" and that the illegal appointments resulted in losses to the national exchequer to the tune of Rs 2.8 billion.

The accused was later produced before an accountability court in Karachi, where the administrative judge remanded him in jail custody till July 16 and directed the NAB investigating officer to submit a progress report on the next date.

— With additional input by Naeem Sahoutara.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 03, 2018 02:01pm

Great move by NAB to nip the evil in the bud. However, they must understand, know and realize that this is just the tip of the corruption iceberg, which has engulfed and encapsulated the entire city of Karachi since last many decades.

ali ahmed
Jul 03, 2018 02:41pm

why no action against Chief Minister of Sindh and other minister for irregular appointment in different department by taking money or political connection

Ayub
Jul 03, 2018 02:53pm

The NAB is requested to also investigate the illegal appointment of local based staff made in Pakistani Embassies abroad.

Khan Pakistani
Jul 03, 2018 02:57pm

After ten years ! Just because he has recently joined MQM ! Political victimization !

Tariq, Lahore
Jul 03, 2018 03:55pm

@ali ahmed - Their arrest will follow too. Catch the big fish the rest will fall in line!

Kashif Mohajir
Jul 03, 2018 04:34pm

@Khan Pakistani thats true

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated July 03, 2018

Forgotten Balochistan

IT is to all intents and purposes a politically forgotten province. Thus far, Balochistan has not featured in the...
July 03, 2018

Petrol price hike

THE sharp hikes just effected in the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene were inevitable given the recent...
Updated July 03, 2018

Shaming politicians

IT is a troubling trend. A number of election candidates have been confronted by ostensibly unhappy voters, quite...
Updated July 02, 2018

PPP manifesto

THE PPP has come out with an incredibly detailed manifesto promising a world of opportunity to the nation.
Updated July 02, 2018

Trump’s Palestine plan

Palestinians will be told to forget Jerusalem and make do with Abu Dis — a suburb of the holy city — as their capital.