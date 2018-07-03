Can the country afford seven children per family, asks CJP
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday expressed surprise over a debate regarding family planning and its connection to religion, wondering "what the nation had gotten itself into".
Is the country capable of supporting seven children per family, he asked. "The rate at which the population is growing in the country is [no less than] a bomb."
A three-member Supreme Court (SC) bench, headed by the CJP and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, was hearing a suo motu case pertaining to increasing population in the country.
Commenting on Justice Nisar's remark about whether birth control is allowed in religion or not, Justice Bandial said that "there are relevant verses in the Holy Quran regarding [there being a] gap between children".
During today's hearing, the health secretary told the court that the government did not have a monitoring system in place to regulate health centres or keep records of the growth in the country's population.
He said that in Indonesia — the country with the largest Muslim population in the world — authorities held an awareness campaign in mosques to educate the population about the importance of population control.
The representative from Punjab Population Welfare Department (PWD), however, argued that during the 1970-80s, the growth rate of population was 3.7 per cent, whereas now it had fallen to 2.4 per cent. He added that the government "cannot stop anyone from having kids".
The CJP said that 2,100 welfare centres in Punjab had "zero performance" and plans were only on paper.
When asked about the budget allocated to the welfare centres, the Punjab deputy secretary responded that in addition to the Rs3.6 billion that is provided by the Public Sector Development Programme, the department receives around Rs1.5 billion annually.
The CJP demanded representatives from the Population Welfare Department to tell the court about the policies formed by the government to control population growth and criticised them for "receiving salaries for doing nothing".
He said that the country does not have the resources to feed so many people and added that a single policy must be implemented throughout Pakistan.
Expressing concern over the ballooning population, Justice Nisar said that the authorities need to take immediate action to control the situation. He ordered all stakeholders of the case to submit recommendations to the court and adjourned the hearing for a while.
According to last year's census provisional results, Pakistan has a population of 207.8 million — a 57 per cent increase since the last census in 1998.
The latest population census has shown that Pakistan has moved up the ladder becoming the fifth most populous nation only behind India, China, the United States and Indonesia.
It’s great such issues are starting to be discussed. Families should be encouraged to have less children which will allow them to focus on their children more and give them a better life in the long run.
The wonderful Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Islamic Republic of Pakistan has posed a great, interesting and intriguing question to the nation. Let the "movers and shakers" in Islamabad answer his candid, frank, straight-forward and blunt question by staring into an average house and households in the country?
The Honourable CJP may take note of the well known fact that any attempt to control the population is likely to fail miserably without increasing literacy to at least 70% . Increasing education will also help solve issues of health and poverty as well.
Educate, train and give skills to make them an asset for the world. Otherwise, they are a bomb.
So, make it a crime for anyone to have more than 3 kids per family.
At last, someone talking about this most important topic, no one dares.
I hope this is published in Urdu, Sindhi, Balochi,Pujaba, KPK, Giligiti and Balit
CJ raises an excellent point. Just look at the average income of a family and then let us look at how much it would cost to educate the 7 children CJ is talking about. There is absolutely no way anyone in Pakistan can afford education of 7 children. What we need to decide is whether we want 7 illiterate children in each family or have one or two who can be educated. The answer is quite simple and it has nothing to do with religion. Unless we understand these basics, Pakistan will continue to propel itself backwards. CJ is absolutely right. I love this CJ.
Teach family planning to men in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa please.
This is a very serious subject that needs addressing by our rulers. I can't wait for the religious parties comments on this subject!
With due regard to relevant verses, each family can have 5~6 children, keeping enough gap between them.
Excellent debate and need to look into welfare centre roles. They are looting money.. Every department is corrupt....
This trend will continue unless son preference is discouraged and more job opportunities are created for females in Pakistan. Furthermore, government needs effective implemention of laws and formulation of sustainable plans to end child labour.
Prime issue for Pakistan...all developments will be eaten up by growing population if this matter is not tackled seriously
This is the major issue. Every problem directly or indirectly connected with increasing population. I m glad to hear that.
Take lesson from China
This demographic disaster of over-population has not happened overnight. Please go back couple of decades and there used to be ads on TV about small family sizes. There are experts in demographic studies who knew exactly where this country is heading to. Unless, we had predicted the strategy to utilise the human resource and convert this disaster into demographic dividend, the country was destined to be where it is now. Nothing surprising. Its just simply poor leadership and governance. There are examples of countries which are reaping the benefits of youth. Is it too late to make the changes? well, we don't have many choices. The countries socio-economic (health and education) indicators are embarrassingly poor as compared to our neighbouring countries, both big and small. Hope this election can bring some sanity and purpose into leadership and good governance.
Pakistani will not have to worry about the rate of population if every institution can eradicate the looming backlog due to continuous failure in carrying out the prime responsibility.