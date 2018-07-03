DAWN.COM

Zardari terms his close aide’s arrest a ‘message’

Monitoring DeskUpdated July 03, 2018

KARACHI: Terming the arrest of his close aide near his home in Nawabshah a “message”, Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday denied that he made a tacit deal with the establishment.

“Ismail [Dahiri] would not have been arrested if I had made a deal with someone. Rather arrests would have been made on my instructions [if I had a deal],” said Mr Zardari in an interview with Geo News.

The former adviser to the chief minister and a close aide to Mr Zardari, Mr Dahiri, had been arrested at his house by the personnel of paramilitary force, Pakistan Rangers, a few days ago.

“Someone has shown [his] love by arresting him in my hometown,” Mr Zardari said, adding that every such act was actually a message.

Take a look: PPP, PTI could forge Senate-like arrangement if needed: Zardari

About the upcoming polls, he said that “whoever” won the July 25 election would have to talk to the PPP to form the next government.

He believed that independent candidates who had left the PPP, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, would win many seats in Punjab.

Asked about any recent meeting with ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore, Mr Zardari said he had not met him as the latter opted to cancel a scheduled meeting after inviting him several months ago.

Responding to PTI chief Imran Khan’s criticism directed at him, he said it was the former’s right to criticise him. “I believe in evolution, not revolution. He [Mr Khan] said he did not want to sit with me. He himself has shut all doors,” said the PPP co-chairman.

He made it clear that there was no constitutional justification to delay the July 25 polls.

Published in Dawn, July 3rd, 2018

Anti-Corruption
Jul 03, 2018 08:16am

Arrest of Ismail Dahiri is neither a "message" nor does it disprove any deal.. Zardari is trying to exploit Dahiri's arrest, and play the victim card.

Mudassir
Jul 03, 2018 08:25am

well Mr AAZ,, were Dr Asim, Rehamn Dakait, Uzair Baloch, Rao Anwar & Ayaan Ali all a message for you?? Why don't you let know that Mr Ismail was caught with a huge cache of illegal weapons??

ali ahmed
Jul 03, 2018 08:30am

Your friend was firing during rally...and weapons were recovered from the house during raid

Magnanimous approach
Jul 03, 2018 08:39am

PPP is a mature political party. It never shut it doors to anyone.Again in elections it will get substantial seats, and it will have say in national matters. A good politician always gain more benefit with little effort, and this quality is well seen in Asif Ali Zardari.

