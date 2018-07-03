Hamza to run Maryam’s campaign

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif’s son Hamza has been given the task to run the election campaign for Maryam Nawaz in NA-127 and PP-173 (Lahore).

According to a PML-N leader, the party leadership has directed Hamza to ‘aggressively’ run Maryam’s campaign. He said Hamza on Monday assigned duties to party members of the union councils of NA-127 and promised to reward them if they worked hard for the victory of Maryam Bibi.

Speaking to party workers Model Town, Hamza said he would himself monitor election campaign in his (NA-124) and other constituencies of the city. He said the PML-N would emerge victorious in July 25 polls.

Interestingly, Maryam had allegedly separated Hamza from Kulsoom Nawaz’s NA-120 by-poll campaign in September last. Hamza had chosen to leave the country for London during the entire by-poll campaign.

In the absence of Hamza, Maryam not only had taken over the control of 180-H Model Town party office where Hamza used to monitor the PML-N by-election campaign in the province but she also formed her own team in Lahore parallel to that of her cousin.

Meanwhile, Maryam on Monday sought retirement from NA-125 after she failed to withdraw her nomination papers in time.

Maryam who is contesting election on NA-127 and PP-173 could not withdraw her candidature from NA-125 on Saturday last. The RO allotted her election symbol ‘pencil’ as independent candidate. Waheed Alam Khan who had submitted PML-N ticket to the returning officer was allotted ‘lion symbol’.

A representative of Maryam submitted her declaration before the returning officer that she had retired from NA-125.

Published in Dawn, July 3rd, 2018