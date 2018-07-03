Lyari ‘protesters’ booked under terror law in Bilawal rally attack case
KARACHI: Police have registered a terrorism case against over 400 angry protesters, who allegedly attacked Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s motorcade in Lyari on Sunday evening, officials said on Monday.
A group of protesters pelted Mr Bhutto-Zardari’s motorcade with stones in Lyari. They chanted anti-PPP slogans and the atmosphere got charged and could have exacerbated further had the PPP chairman not asked his supporters to refrain from a brawl and change the route.
There were also people who were protesting against water shortage in their area. Some women, while chanting slogans in favour of the PPP, showed containers as a symbol to highlight their demand for the supply of potable water.
The Kalri police registered a case (FIR 183/2018) under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 268 (public nuisance), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.
Police say they identified 13 of the 400-450 ‘miscreants’, but made no arrest
The case has been registered on behalf of the state through Kalri SHO Abdul Ghaffar.
The complainant SHO in his statement stated that he was patrolling in the area when he received information that Mr Bhutto-Zardari addressed a rally in connection with his election campaign for NA-246 at Khadda Market at 3.30 pm within the remit of the Baghdadi police station.
Later, he along with other PPP leaders Nabeel Gabol and Javed Nagori was moving in a caravan to address another rally at Hanif Manzil within the remit of the Kalri police station. However, when his caravan reached at Juna Masjid in Hingorabad on Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Road at around 5.30pm, the SHO said he received information that the road had been blocked by several persons.
Describing the protesters as “miscreants”, the SHO stated that 13 of them were identified as Haji Bawa, Rafiq Hingoro, Ismail, Naveed, Kamran, Adam, Kashan, Siddiq, Imran, Umar, Kabeer Hingoro, Rasheed Jatt and Karim, who were leading around 400-450 unknown persons. They were armed with stones and sticks.
They had blocked the road to prevent the caravan from moving forward. When he tried to pacify them they reacted negatively and in order to create fear and terror among the people, the “miscreants” started throwing stones and attacked the caravan of Mr Bhutto-Zardari with sticks.
As a result, some people including Yahya Jamil, Amir Baloch and Constable Mohammad Afzal got hurt.
They also damaged police mobiles and other private vehicles.
The police dispersed the mob and got the road cleared at around 6.15pm and let the caravan move forward.
The ‘miscreants’ escaped in congested streets.
The SHO told Dawn that no one had been arrested so far and the police would probe further about their possible political affiliation after their arrest.
He, however, conceded that certain people were angry with performance of their lawmakers during the last five years as their near and dear ones were killed while their civic issues, such as water and electricity, were not addressed.
DIG South Javed Alam Odho told Dawn that everyone had a right to protest but it should be carried out within the bounds of decency and law.
He said the authorities decided to take strict action against those who resorted to take the law into their hands.
Published in Dawn, July 3rd, 2018
Comments (12)
This is a terrible law like TADA of India. Why are these protesters booked under terrorism?. It was wrong for them to throw stones but that can not be categorized as terrorism.
What! So now public protests for lack of basic necessities vital for daily life e.g. Water, electricity, etc. Is considered "Terorrism".
800 ppl will revolt and pelt more stones now! PPP cannot suppress ppl real issues and corruption!
Shame on you Bilawal: Now, the innocent people will be charged.
Protesting is a citizen right, especially against the politicians and parties with empty slogans and broken promises over and over again. Instead of arresting poor protesters, the police should investigate if Bilawal Zardari had the proper permits to hold rallies, create traffic chaos and stop at so many places to make speeches.
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's PPP, based on socialism, has been ruined. Now, its ideology is to serve feudal lords.
Total victory of the elites over the masses. This will eventually turn ugly and these elitist leaders will find no place to hide. Today there 400 tomorrow there will 4000.
There were 13 people on street leading the 400-450 persons, but in reality these 13 were leading 130 million Pakistani sentiments . Now where are the democracy loving lawyers willing to defend the 13 brave souls in the court of law
Police have registered a terrorism case against over 400 angry protesters, who allegedly attacked. Woh what a effecient Sind Police. Well, same police should arrest all PPP top leaders for corruption too?
Miss use of terror law
How is this terrorism? Laws are being misused.
Use police for your own gains.. the people of Lyari have the right to demonstrate and protest next time this coward rolls in with his convoy asking for vote in Lyari..he needs to show up with a police convoy..people are sick and tired of them