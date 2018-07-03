DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Belgium beat Japan 3-2 to reach World Cup quarterfinals

APUpdated July 03, 2018

Email


Belgium's forward Romelu Lukaku vies for the header with Japan's goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima during the Russia 2018 World Cup. —AFP
Belgium's forward Romelu Lukaku vies for the header with Japan's goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima during the Russia 2018 World Cup. —AFP

Nacer Chaldi capped a comeback from a two-goal deficit when he scored in the fourth minute of injury time to give Belgium a 3-2 victory over Japan on Monday and a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals.

Japan led 2-0 on early second-half goals by Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui.

Jan Vertonghen then scored with a looping header that appeared to be a cross but dropped in under the crossbar in the 69th minute. Substitute Marouane Fellaini headed in another from Eden Hazard's cross in the 74th.

Chaldi, who came on as a substitute in the 65th, decided it in injury time.

Belgium goalkeeper Thibault Courtois grabbed a corner kick and rolled the ball to Kevin De Bruyne, who dribbled to the top of the center circle and passed to Thomas Meunier on the right. Meunier one-timed the ball across the area and Romelu Lukaku let it roll by for Chaldi to tap in with his left foot from 7 yards.

The end-to-end attack took only 10 seconds.

Belgium is the first team to overturn a two-goal deficit in a World Cup knockout match since West Germany beat England in extra time at the 1970 tournament.

Belgium will next face Brazil in the quarterfinals on Friday in Kazan.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated July 02, 2018

PPP manifesto

THE PPP has come out with an incredibly detailed manifesto promising a world of opportunity to the nation.
Updated July 02, 2018

Trump’s Palestine plan

Palestinians will be told to forget Jerusalem and make do with Abu Dis — a suburb of the holy city — as their capital.
July 01, 2018

In the run-up to election day

IF there is to be a semblance of competitive and fair elections from this point onwards, now that the candidate ...
July 01, 2018

Women in election

IT seems that with the approach of election day, there is growing evidence of aspiring women candidates getting a ...
July 01, 2018

Monsoon preparation

THIS is the first time in well over a decade that an interim government is presiding over the country during the...