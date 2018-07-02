Jibran Nasir detained briefly for 'refusing to give way' to judge's protocol in Karachi

Activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir was briefly detained after he reportedly refused to give way to the convoy of a Sindh High Court judge while driving in Karachi's Clifton neighbourhood on Monday.

Nasir, who is contesting the general elections as an independent candidate, was driving on Chaudhry Khaliquzzaman Road in Clifton when the convoy of an SHC judge approached from behind his car, SP Saddar Asif Ahmed Bughio told Dawn.

Video: Jibran Nasir Facebook page.

Members of the judge's security squad signalled Nasir to give way to allow the protocol to pass through. However, Nasir reportedly refused to oblige, following which some of the security personnel "misbehaved" with the lawyer and he was taken to Frere police station, the SP said.

Read: Jibran Nasir — the alpha activist?

In a live video Nasir uploaded on his Facebook page while he was being taken away in a police mobile, the lawyer says he was being bundled away by the protocol of a judge after "beating me and tearing my clothes".

Nasir says this was because his car was pushed to the roadside by the protocol and when he stopped them, he was struck with the "chamber of a gun". Before the video ends, a man from inside the mobile can be seen attempting to snatch Nasir's cellphone away.

SP Bughio told Dawn that Nasir was allowed to leave after the judge was informed about his identity.

However, Nasir has reportedly refused to leave the police station until his car is brought it to him there and he is served an "explanation and apology".

Meanwhile, SSP South Omar Shahid told Dawn the episode occurred after Nasir allegedly "blocked" the judge's vehicle on Chaudhry Khaliquzzaman Road.

The activist is now "forcibly" sitting inside the police station by declaring himself arrested even "though he is not", the SSP said.