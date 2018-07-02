DAWN.COM

Gen Bajwa confirms death sentences of 12 terrorists: ISPR

Dawn.comUpdated July 02, 2018

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday confirmed the death sentences awarded to "12 hardcore terrorists" by the military courts, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The terrorists "were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism, including the killing of innocent civilians, attacking law enforcement agencies and the armed forces," read a statement issued by the military's media wing.

The ISPR said the convicts were involved in "killing a total of 34 people, including 26 civilians, and injuring 133 others". They were also found to be involved in planning and execution of an attack on an Imambargah in Parachinar, it added.

The men were tried and sentenced by military courts, in addition to six others who were handed imprisonments. Besides, Ehsan Ullah son of Kifayat Ullah was found not guilty by the court and was set free, the ISPR release said.

Details of convictions provided by ISPR are as follows:

1. Ashiq Khan s/o Saad Ullah Khan, Rasheed s/o Momeen Khan, Meraj s/o Sheen Gul and Muhammad Rasool s/o Naikmat Khan: The convicts were members of a proscribed organisation. They abetted the attack on central Imambargah, Parachinar, which resulted in the death of 22 civilians and injuries to 130 others. These convicts admitted their offences before the magistrate and the trial court, following which they were awarded death sentence.

2. Jannat Karim s/o Gul Karim, Abu Bakar s/o Haider Khan and Anwar Khan s/o Abdul Janan: All the convicts were members of a proscribed organisation. They were involved in attacks on law enforcement agencies, which resulted in the death of five police officials and three civilians. They were also found in possession of explosives and admitted their offences before the magistrate and the trial court. They were awarded death sentence.

3. Ghulam Habib s/o Sher Bahadar and Abdul Ghafoor s/o Muhammad Jan: Both the convicts were members of a proscribed organisation. They were involved in attacking civilians as well as armed forces by planting/exploding improvised explosive devices, which resulted in deaths of Naib Subedar Muhammad Arif, Sepoy Shoukat Ali and caused injuries to two civilians and a soldier. The convicts confessed to their offences before a judicial magistrate and the trial court. They were awarded death sentence.

4. Rawaz Khan s/o Zameen Khan and Mubarik Zeb s/o Abdul Latif: Both the convicts were members of a proscribed organisation. They were involved in the killing of Malik Haji Mohammad, a member of the peace committee. The convicts confessed their offences before a judicial magistrate and the trial court. They were awarded death sentence.

5. Ayub Khan s/o Haji Muhammad: The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He abetted in causing the death of a soldier. The convict confessed his offence before a judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

