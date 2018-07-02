Pakistan Stock Exchange opens week in red amid dull trading

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained in the red zone on the opening day of the week, with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing 177 points to close at 41,735 points.

The index opened higher but could not sustain the momentum, peaking at 42,137 points before losing point mid-session to touch the day's low of 41,610.

Trading remained dull on Monday, with only 84.5 million shares worth Rs3.5 billion traded at the exchange. Of the 338 scrips traded, 126 advanced, 194 declined and 18 remained unchanged.

Cement sector dominated trading with 12.2m shares traded.

Volumes were led by: