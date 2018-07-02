DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Finch, Stanlake lead Australia to nine-wicket win against Pakistan

Dawn.comUpdated July 02, 2018

Email


Australian cricket players celebrate the wicket of Pakistan batsman Muhammad Hafeez, center, as he walks off the pitch during the T20 cricket match at Harare Sports Club, Monday. — AP
Australian cricket players celebrate the wicket of Pakistan batsman Muhammad Hafeez, center, as he walks off the pitch during the T20 cricket match at Harare Sports Club, Monday. — AP

Australia thrashed Pakistan on Monday to win the second T20I of the Zim-Aus-Pak tri-series by nine wickets in Harare.

Thanks to Aaron Finch's 68 runs off just 33 balls, the Aussies cruised to victory in the game in just under 11 overs. D'Arcy Short (15) was the only batsman out for the team in the 117-run chase.

Earlier, all-rounders Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf again proved their underrated prowess with the bat as their cameos helped Pakistan put together 116 runs against Australia after the team's top order had endured a horrific collapse.

After the top five batsmen were out for just 47 runs on the board, middle-order batsman Asif Ali staged a late resurgence with 22 runs off 20 deliveries.

Shoaib Malik, who became the first male player to complete a century of T20Is today, was run out for 13. Faheem (21) and Shadab (29) then helped Pakistan reach 116 in their second match of the tri-series being played in Zimbabwe.

Aussie pacer Billy Stanlake, who took four wickets for his team while giving away only eight runs in his four-over quota, was declared the player of the match.

Pakistan, in the series opener yesterday, had beaten Zimbabwe by 74 runs.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 02, 2018 03:11pm

Well done green-shirts. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Aslam Qadri
Jul 02, 2018 04:13pm

A Good team, is a Good team, looks like Australia will be the new T20 Nos. 1 team post this series.

ajaz
Jul 02, 2018 04:15pm

no contribution by sarfraz, again?

Fredy
Jul 02, 2018 05:31pm

Same old story against a stronger opposition . They should just play against Zimbabwe, Ireland , Scotland , not even against Afghanistan.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated July 02, 2018

PPP manifesto

THE PPP has come out with an incredibly detailed manifesto promising a world of opportunity to the nation.
Updated July 02, 2018

Trump’s Palestine plan

Palestinians will be told to forget Jerusalem and make do with Abu Dis — a suburb of the holy city — as their capital.
July 01, 2018

In the run-up to election day

IF there is to be a semblance of competitive and fair elections from this point onwards, now that the candidate ...
July 01, 2018

Women in election

IT seems that with the approach of election day, there is growing evidence of aspiring women candidates getting a ...
July 01, 2018

Monsoon preparation

THIS is the first time in well over a decade that an interim government is presiding over the country during the...