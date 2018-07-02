DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

BHC upholds PPP Balochistan president's disqualification

Syed Ali ShahUpdated July 02, 2018

Email


The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Monday upheld the disqualification of PPP's provincial president, who was vying for the PB-31 seat in Quetta.

A divisional bench of the BHC, comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Nazeer Langove, ruled that Ali Madad Jattak, the PPP's Balochistan chief, cannot be allowed to contest the elections.

Jattak was earlier disqualified by appellate tribunal of the BHC and returning officer (RO) for being convicted in a fake case. Jattak had then challenged the judgment of tribunal and the RO.

The Constitution bars convicts in certain cases from contesting elections unless a period of five years has lapsed since their release.

The court also reserved judgment with regard to the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan chief Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind. The appellate tribunal and RO had rejected Rind's nomination papers for submitting a fake degree and being nominated in several first information reports (FIRs) in murder and kidnapping cases.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Home

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated July 02, 2018

PPP manifesto

THE PPP has come out with an incredibly detailed manifesto promising a world of opportunity to the nation.
Updated July 02, 2018

Trump’s Palestine plan

Palestinians will be told to forget Jerusalem and make do with Abu Dis — a suburb of the holy city — as their capital.
July 01, 2018

In the run-up to election day

IF there is to be a semblance of competitive and fair elections from this point onwards, now that the candidate ...
July 01, 2018

Women in election

IT seems that with the approach of election day, there is growing evidence of aspiring women candidates getting a ...
July 01, 2018

Monsoon preparation

THIS is the first time in well over a decade that an interim government is presiding over the country during the...