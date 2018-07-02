BHC upholds PPP Balochistan president's disqualification

The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Monday upheld the disqualification of PPP's provincial president, who was vying for the PB-31 seat in Quetta.

A divisional bench of the BHC, comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Nazeer Langove, ruled that Ali Madad Jattak, the PPP's Balochistan chief, cannot be allowed to contest the elections.

Jattak was earlier disqualified by appellate tribunal of the BHC and returning officer (RO) for being convicted in a fake case. Jattak had then challenged the judgment of tribunal and the RO.

The Constitution bars convicts in certain cases from contesting elections unless a period of five years has lapsed since their release.

The court also reserved judgment with regard to the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan chief Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind. The appellate tribunal and RO had rejected Rind's nomination papers for submitting a fake degree and being nominated in several first information reports (FIRs) in murder and kidnapping cases.