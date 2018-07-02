Caretaker govt not interested in holding fair polls: ANP

CHARSADDA: Awami National Party chief Asfandyar Wali Khan has alleged that caretaker government is not serious in holding fair and transparent elections.

Addressing a ceremony in Taragzai here on Sunday, he said that caretaker government was running election campaign as ‘B team’ of a particular political party. He said that development schemes were still being executed.

It was a question mark on the credibility of Election Commission of Pakistan, he added.

The ANP chief said that his party was supporting holding of fair and transparent elections. He said that it would have dire consequences if the elections became controversial.

He said that Kalabagh Dam was a controversial issue but some elements wanted to make worsen the situation by touching that dead issue. He added that three provinces had passed resolutions against construction of Kalabadg Dam.

Mr Khan said that ANP did not care of power rather the party was struggling for future of the nation. He demanded stern action against those candidates, who were violating the rules of ECP.

Coming hard on Qaumi Watan Party leadership, he said that the party had nothing to do with the politics of Pakhtuns. He said that candidates of other parties were fighting for tickets but ANP respected the opinion of workers during award of tickets.

Mr Khan said that tickets were awarded to candidates after consultation with the workers. He said that ANP didn’t award tickets to those people, who landed in the party through parachutes. He said that everyone knew about the sit-in and protests in Banigala against the sale of tickets.

The ANP chief alleged that former PTI government closed doors of education on children of nation.

He said that the ANP-led government had played pivotal role in development of the province particularly the sectors of education and communication.

He hoped that ANP would sweep the coming elections and form government in the province.

Meanwhile, Zarbakht Zulfiqar Ali Khan, the great grandson of Bacha Khan, has said that he could not think of quitting ANP.

He said that it was an honour for him to be great grandson of Bacha Khan Baba and grandson of Abdul Ali Khan. He said that he had the right to stand for his people as those were teachings of Bacha Khan and Abdul Ali khan. He said that he would continue to work for protecting Pakhtun rights.

Published in Dawn, July 2nd, 2018