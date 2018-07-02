PTI govt failed to appoint women teachers in KP primary schools

PESHAWAR: The former provincial government of PTI failed to implement its decision taken over a year ago to appoint only women teachers at primary schools across the province.

Sources said that the decision was taken by the previous PTI-led government to bring improvement in the state-run schools as women teachers were more attached to the students as compared to their men colleagues.

The decision was taken by the previous cabinet on February 6, 2017, on the proposal of the elementary and secondary education department. “Despite lapse of one and half years, the provincial government failed to implement its decision,” an official of education department told Dawn.

Former provincial cabinet had decided in Feb 2017 to recruit female staff at all primary schools

Currently, sources said, the appointment of around 17,000 teachers was in process across the province. The teachers would be appointed at primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools, they said.

Sources said that male teachers would be appointed at primary schools for boys and female teachers would be posted at primary schools for girls.

Asked about the implementation of the decision about appointment of women teachers at primary schools, a district education officer said that the department was still following the old practice. “No one has told us to appoint only female teachers at primary schools both for boys and girls,” he said.

Sources said that the vacant posts, which were advertised in December 2017, were being filled after 11 months of the decision taken by the former provincial cabinet. However, neither the then PTI-led government nor the education department bothered to implement the decision, they added.

“The education department will be in trouble to implement this decision in the far off areas of the province due to unavailability of qualified women teachers,” said an educationist, working on an important position.

He said that it was impossible to find a qualified and educated woman in the mountainous and conservative regions including Torghar, Kohistan and Dir Upper etc. He said that if the government was interested to implement the decision, it should relax the criteria for those areas where the availability of qualified women teachers was impossible. “In such areas, the government should allow the education department to recruit male staff at the primary schools,” he added.

A senior official of education department, when contacted for comments, said that the decision of appointing female teachers at primary schools would be implemented in near future.

He said that provincial secretariat of the education department directed the district education officers to compile data of the vacant posts of primary schoolteachers. “Only female teachers would be appointed to fill the vacant posts at primary schools for boys,” he said.

The official said that the decision couldn’t be implemented at once rather male teachers would be replaced by the females at primary school gradually. With the retirement of male teachers at the boys schools, female teachers would be recruited, he said.

The decision of appointing female staff at primary schools was taken as women are more caring while dealing with the children as compared to men.

Out of 27,514 total schools in KP, 21,180 are primary schools including 12,586 for boys and 8,594 for girls.

From the total sanctioned posts of teachers in government schools, 81,822 are in primary schools, according to the annual statistical report of government schools.

