Imran turns his guns on JUI-F at Bannu rally

BANNU: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said that Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and former federal minister Akram Khan Durrani were equally responsible for the current situation in the country.

Addressing a public gathering held here in connection with his election campaign, Mr Khan said, “Maulana Fazlur Rehman is like a magnet which is attracted to anything for his personal benefits.”

He said that the JUI-F chief was not a religious scholar as he always looked for monetary benefits.

Imran Khan is contesting the election against Mr Durrani from NA-35.

Says PTI will break status quo and empower people to make decisions about their destiny

The PTI leader said that the people would make a decision on July 25 either to turn the country into Quaid-i-Azam’s Pakistan or leave it to thieves and robbers. He expressed the hope that the people would reject “corrupt mafia” through ballot paper and make “new Pakistan”.

He said that since the JUI-F had been a coalition partner of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz at the Centre, Maulana Fazl could not absolve himself of the responsibility. He said that individuals like Mr Durrani, who was a member of the federal cabinet, had made the people of Bannu hostage.

Mr Khan said that the PTI would break status quo and empower people to make decisions about their fate.

Highlighting achieve­ments of his party’s govern­ment in Khyber Pakhtun­khwa, he said that it had launched certain schemes during its five-year tenure that would give benefits to coming generations.

He said that Pakistan was the seventh country in the world that was facing threat from global warming. To minimise the impact of global warming, the KP government launched a massive afforestation programme and planted over one billion trees during the last five years, he added.

He said that the billion trees project had received appreciation at various international forums.

Mr Khan said that shortage of water was another major issue and the PTI had prepared a plan for conservation of water resources in the country.

He said that the KP government had introduced drastic reforms in different sectors, including police, health and education. KP police force was depoliticised through legislation which has made it one of the exemplary law enforcement agencies in Pakistan. On the other hand, the rest of the three provinces did not reform their police force.

He said the judicial system had also been reformed in KP to ensure speedy and cheap justice to the people. As a result, a civil dispute would now be decided within one year.

He said the education system had also been improved in the province and merit had been observed in appointment of teachers.

The PTI chief said that his party’s government had recruited around 8,000 doctors to address shortage of doctors in hospitals. He claimed that the district headquarters hospitals had been upgraded and new equipment were installed there to provide treatment to people at their doorsteps. Mr Khan said that the Sehat Insaf Card programme had benefitted millions of poor families in the province.

Published in Dawn, July 2nd, 2018