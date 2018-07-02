PML-N won’t boycott polls: spokesperson

LAHORE: Spokesperson for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb has denounced reports about her party’s alleged plan to boycott general elections, saying it has no intention to pull out from the polls.

Talking to media persons after inauguration of an election office of the party in NA-127, she said that the PML-N would not boycott the elections, rather it would participate in them with full force. She said that only those political parties boycotted elections which did not have any performance to their credit.

The spokesperson said that they were launching the election campaign of Maryam Nawaz in the constituency, who was in London and whose return depended on the improvement of the health of her mother.

She said that the party manifesto would be unveiled on July 5 and the PML-N would expound its plan of action for development of the country.

She said that on July 25 people by putting stamp on the ‘lion’, the election symbol of the PML-N, would declare that they could not hand over reins of the developed and nuclear Pakistan to a person who was a threat to the integrity of the country.

She said that the people would never vote for the elements who indulged in politics of hurling allegations, adding that the PML-N was competing with those who practiced politics of allegations and the people would surely give their verdict in its favour.

Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan, Ms Aurangzeb said that he was crying hoarse during his election campaign and even today he was waiting for the raised finger of the umpire.

Published in Dawn, July 2nd, 2018