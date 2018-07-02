DAWN.COM

TLP chief launches poll drive from Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 02, 2018

KARACHI: Tehreek Lab­baik Pakistan chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi has said that the TLP has no competition in the general elections-2018 with any party.

Talking to reporters, he said: “We are quite confident that that all those who believe in Khatm-i-Nabuwat would side with us and the TLP would give surprising results on July 25.”

Allama Rizvi, who arrived here on Sunday to launch the electioneering campaign of his party, answering questions said: “We have launched our election campaign and fielded our candidates on all seats in Karachi as we have no competition in Karachi and believers of Khatm-i-Nabuwat would go with us.”

In reply to a question, he said: “Our manifesto is the same as that of Islam. Our all struggle is aimed at having a welfare state.”

Earlier, on arrival Allama Rizvi was accorded a warm welcome at the airport where Allama Ghaus Hazarvi, Allama Zaman Jafri, Bilala Ghazyani, Muhammad Ali Qaderi and others were present to receive him.

After media talks, the TLP chief riding on a truck led a procession of his followers on foot, vehicles and other four wheelers to the venue of public meeting at Jinnah Ground at the mausoleum of the Quaid-i-Azam.

From the airport to Jinnah Ground distance was covered in a couple of hours as on way welcome camps were set up. The caravan offered Asr and Maghrib prayers on Shahrae Faisal.

Published in Dawn, July 2nd, 2018

hani_Layyah
Jul 02, 2018 11:32am

Beginning of novel era of extremism. . .

Irfan_Sydney
Jul 02, 2018 11:35am

My vote is for Mr KHADIM Rizvi. Every word he says makes sense. Nothing will change with the electables politics.

Sumera
Jul 02, 2018 11:44am

Again using religion for politics. Sad

Awan Sahib
Jul 02, 2018 11:47am

Politics based on religious narrow mindedness should be defeated. Pakistan should be for all Pakistanis irrespective of thier individual race, religion or creed.

