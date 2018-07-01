Mohsin Dawar, 6 other PTM leaders removed for contesting polls

Seven members of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement's (PTM) core committee were removed from the PTM for their involvement in the upcoming elections, a senior leader told DawnNewsTV on Sunday.

Dr Syed Alam Mehsud confirmed that Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir, Abdullah Nangiyal, Irshad Tony, Hamid Sherani, Abdul Wahid and Jamal Maliyar were all removed from the core committee as they are contesting the upcoming polls.

Dr Mehsud said the decision was taken in the presence of the PTM's core committee led by Manzoor Pashteen.

He explained that since the PTM has no membership process and comprises just of the core committee, removal from the committee effectively means removal from the PTM.

Dr Mehsud said that the PTM is a movement that was created to fight for people's rights, and has no ambition to be involved in politics or elections.