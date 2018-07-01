Mohsin Dawar, 6 other PTM leaders removed for contesting polls
Seven members of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement's (PTM) core committee were removed from the PTM for their involvement in the upcoming elections, a senior leader told DawnNewsTV on Sunday.
Dr Syed Alam Mehsud confirmed that Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir, Abdullah Nangiyal, Irshad Tony, Hamid Sherani, Abdul Wahid and Jamal Maliyar were all removed from the core committee as they are contesting the upcoming polls.
Dr Mehsud said the decision was taken in the presence of the PTM's core committee led by Manzoor Pashteen.
He explained that since the PTM has no membership process and comprises just of the core committee, removal from the committee effectively means removal from the PTM.
Dr Mehsud said that the PTM is a movement that was created to fight for people's rights, and has no ambition to be involved in politics or elections.
Comments (6)
it would harm your cause if you contest elections. This way you can bring your grievances, if any, on national scene.
Good decision. It is a misconception that the people's rights can be fought only through the parliament.
A pre poll rigging of the highest magnitude. The world is watching . Are there any international observers in Pakistan.
Wise decision, now it is confirmed that PTM is true movement for the rights of people, PTM has no political agenda.
Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir, Abdullah Nangiyal, Irshad Tony, Hamid Sherani, Abdul Wahid and Jamal Maliyar, are the real PTM.
A very naive and unpalatable argument from a person supposedly advocating positive demand of people rights bestowed under the constitution of the country, in a democratic & peaceful manner.All over the world,these pressure groups fighting for such rights either lobby for a political support or have representation in the democratic political system in vogue,by choosing a competent & trusted representative to raise their adverse prevailing issues for resolution in the country legislature, to passing of laws to address them can be affected through the act of the parliament. With such arbitrary and hasty action to the contrary, this movement which is conceived by many to be foreign funded, can achieve no purpose other than continuing source of suffering of these marginalized population aspiring for remedy to their pinching & difficult problems of daily living.This decision is tentamount to mistrust on our democratic system, needs to be revisited for the sake of interest of affected people