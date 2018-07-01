DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Mohsin Dawar, 6 other PTM leaders removed for contesting polls

SirajuddinUpdated July 01, 2018

Email


Seven members of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement's (PTM) core committee were removed from the PTM for their involvement in the upcoming elections, a senior leader told DawnNewsTV on Sunday.

Dr Syed Alam Mehsud confirmed that Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir, Abdullah Nangiyal, Irshad Tony, Hamid Sherani, Abdul Wahid and Jamal Maliyar were all removed from the core committee as they are contesting the upcoming polls.

Dr Mehsud said the decision was taken in the presence of the PTM's core committee led by Manzoor Pashteen.

He explained that since the PTM has no membership process and comprises just of the core committee, removal from the committee effectively means removal from the PTM.

Dr Mehsud said that the PTM is a movement that was created to fight for people's rights, and has no ambition to be involved in politics or elections.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Haris
Jul 01, 2018 06:32pm

it would harm your cause if you contest elections. This way you can bring your grievances, if any, on national scene.

Ayub
Jul 01, 2018 06:49pm

Good decision. It is a misconception that the people's rights can be fought only through the parliament.

A true Pakistani
Jul 01, 2018 07:47pm

A pre poll rigging of the highest magnitude. The world is watching . Are there any international observers in Pakistan.

Orakzai
Jul 01, 2018 07:50pm

Wise decision, now it is confirmed that PTM is true movement for the rights of people, PTM has no political agenda.

A K
Jul 01, 2018 07:53pm

Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir, Abdullah Nangiyal, Irshad Tony, Hamid Sherani, Abdul Wahid and Jamal Maliyar, are the real PTM.

Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Jul 01, 2018 07:55pm

A very naive and unpalatable argument from a person supposedly advocating positive demand of people rights bestowed under the constitution of the country, in a democratic & peaceful manner.All over the world,these pressure groups fighting for such rights either lobby for a political support or have representation in the democratic political system in vogue,by choosing a competent & trusted representative to raise their adverse prevailing issues for resolution in the country legislature, to passing of laws to address them can be affected through the act of the parliament. With such arbitrary and hasty action to the contrary, this movement which is conceived by many to be foreign funded, can achieve no purpose other than continuing source of suffering of these marginalized population aspiring for remedy to their pinching & difficult problems of daily living.This decision is tentamount to mistrust on our democratic system, needs to be revisited for the sake of interest of affected people

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Adrift

Adrift

Cyril Almeida
The anti-PPP alliance in Sindh has either been carefully cultivated to limit the PPP’s dominance or 10 years ...

Editorial

July 01, 2018

In the run-up to election day

IF there is to be a semblance of competitive and fair elections from this point onwards, now that the candidate ...
July 01, 2018

Women in election

IT seems that with the approach of election day, there is growing evidence of aspiring women candidates getting a ...
July 01, 2018

Monsoon preparation

THIS is the first time in well over a decade that an interim government is presiding over the country during the...
Updated June 30, 2018

Judicial reforms

IT is a welcome and frank admission that could set the right precedent for all institutions, many of which are loath...
June 30, 2018

Off the watch list

THERE may be a lawful reason or explanation for the move, but none has been publicly provided so far. Furthermore, ...
Updated June 30, 2018

Imran’s Pakpattan visit

The debate was over the fact that Mr Khan and his spouse knelt down and kissed the doorsill of the saint’s tomb.