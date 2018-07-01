DAWN.COM

Bilawal's convoy pelted with stones in Karachi's Lyari, 2 hurt

Dawn.com | Shafi BalochUpdated July 01, 2018

An unidentified group of people stopped and pelted stones on the convoy of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as it passed through Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood during an election campaign rally on Sunday, DawnNewsTV reported.

The convoy was going from Baghdadi area to Juna Masjid when around 100 residents of the area began pelting stones in protest and raised slogans of "Go Bilawal go!". The windshield of a truck that was a part of the convoy was shattered during the violence.

Also read: PML-N MPA loses his cool when asked where he's been for the last 5 years

PPP leader Saeed Ghani, who was a part of the procession along with other senior leaders, said at least two party workers were injured when the rally was pelted with stones near Juna Masjid, Hangoorabad. A man identified as a rickshaw driver was also injured during the violence, DawnNewsTV reported.

Bilawal's driver escaped the scene by reversing the vehicle from the area and turning towards Kalri. The PPP chairman remained unhurt during the episode.

TV footage showed a group of supporters shouting pro-PPP slogans, and chants of "have some shame!"

PPP leaders said the rally had not abandoned after the incident, and that it was proceeding through an alternative route. Bilawal later addressed Lyari residents at Cheel Chowk and other stops.

Nabeel Gabol, another PPP leader said, "20 to 25 extremists" had attacked the rally with stones and suggested that the protesters had been sent by PPP's political opponents. He alleged that administration officials did not make efforts to stop the agitators from resorting to violence.

"It has always been a trend in Lyari, that 20-30 'planted' activists are sent by opponents [to create chaos]," Gabol said while speaking to DawnNewsTV.

The situation was controlled after a contingent of police that was deployed in the area dispersed the protesters.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari waves to supporters during the rally in Lyari. — AP
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari waves to supporters during the rally in Lyari. — AP

Meanwhile, DawnNewsTV reported that some residents later raised slogans of "Go Bilawal go" and "No more gang war!" as Bilawal's convoy passed through the Kalakot area.

Lyari is considered a traditional stronghold of the PPP and its chairman Bilawal is set to contest the July 25 general elections from the area's NA-246 constituency.

There is resentment among Lyari residents over the poor state of affairs in the area. They accuse the PPP of failing to solve their issues, such as that of water shortage, and completing infrastructure projects that were promised by the party, despite its candidates' election from the constituency since 2008. They are also reportedly unhappy over the award of party tickets by the PPP.

Soothsayer
Jul 01, 2018 05:44pm

These people should expect more of same in the coming weeks. You cannot keep fooling the masses for ever.

Baloch
Jul 01, 2018 05:53pm

They deserved it... Thanks to Lyari Jiyalay keep moving...

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 01, 2018 05:57pm

Due to his zero performance towards the uplift and welfare of the down-trodden masses of the country in general and the helpless and happless but brave people of Lyari in particular, this incident just highlights the tip of the iceberg pertaining to what the voters think about this self-styled and self-declared political leader, born with a golden spoon in his mouth, of the Iand and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

King Akbar
Jul 01, 2018 05:58pm

Good

An Open Eye
Jul 01, 2018 06:00pm

Reap, what ever you sowd. Period

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jul 01, 2018 06:02pm

Urban Sindh is reaching its boiling point. History suggests no one can lead by force forever. We need to learn from our previous mistakes. We need national unity and harmony at the moment and certainly artificial setups and unconstitutional bans are not helping our cause. Still time lets start constructive dialogue across the board and set parameters as to how all the stakeholders can improve the situation in Urban Sindh. Lets involve all stakeholders and work towards a common goal "Sab Se Pehle Pakistan".

Qamar
Jul 01, 2018 06:06pm

Again it is the season to make fool of people with big promises and tall claims, only to disappear from public's view for the next 5 years after being elected.

What does Bilawal has in common with people of Lyari? Bilawal does not even live in Lyari and he wants to represent people of Lyari?? Shouldn't people elect those who live among the voters?

Farrukh Safdar
Jul 01, 2018 06:06pm

Is that the reason police blocked all the main roads if Karachi??

Falcon1
Jul 01, 2018 06:07pm

Ironic! This is the section of town where his parents had their wedding ceremony, to curry the favor of local masses to win hearts and minds, as well votes of the poor people of Liyari!

This is what happens when you get their votes and forget to fulfill the promises made.. You get pelted with stones and sticks, never to venture that far again. Be warned!

Aftab Qureishi
Jul 01, 2018 06:12pm

The people of Sindh are finally waking up. You deserve much better than these criminals, hopefully PTI can make a win from this.

Ashfaq
Jul 01, 2018 06:23pm

What you sow, so shall you reapl

Reality bites
Jul 01, 2018 06:24pm

My Pakistan is waking up. Good, no more self serving people will be allowed to govern anymore. Poor are suffering and they have suffered too much at the hands of these thug families.

Ghaznavi
Jul 01, 2018 06:24pm

Get rid of these useless self serving corrupt people BUT please do it at the ballot box by voting them . Get Imran Khan in power and he will hold all these people to accountability. PAKISTAN ZINDABAD!

Mahzur
Jul 01, 2018 06:26pm

Last election I had a chance to sit inside the caravan of PPP sukkur. They were campaigning for elections. Inside rhe car they were laughing on those people on the street and saying chant slogan of Bhotto. They only come out for elections I think this election no one will sell the vote or get fooled

Mani
Jul 01, 2018 06:27pm

Look at Bilawals mode of transport and the mode of transport of the people of Lyari, and then they call this joke a democracy. These monarchs have been lying in the name of democracy for too long.

My Advice
Jul 01, 2018 06:30pm

No one should be throwing stones. But it also shows general public frustration with ultra rich politicians who want votes and power but not willing to solve peoples problems i.e clean water, children's education, electricity, medical for poor. So now there is awareness in public as to why everyone wants their vote to get in power and how they use that power. People want results, only speeches and slogans won't do it.

Syed Aftab
Jul 01, 2018 06:33pm

It’s amazing how they can live all their lavish lives in UK and Dubai and come for rallies every 5 years to represent the poorest of the poor in Lyari. No Shame, no morals.

Akram
Jul 01, 2018 06:38pm

He’s lucky it was just stones

Ayub
Jul 01, 2018 06:43pm

The nation should reject these so called politicians who in reality are plunderers and looters.

Khawaja
Jul 01, 2018 06:57pm

Kids are dying because of lack of water and malnutrition (Tharparkar) and leaders are saying everything is just fine vote for us. They deserve even worse.

Khan Pakistani
Jul 01, 2018 06:58pm

As you sow so shall you reap !

Khan Pakistani
Jul 01, 2018 06:58pm

Accountability day !

Pesh
Jul 01, 2018 07:00pm

People have spoken out against PPP. Democracy is the best revenge

Adeeb
Jul 01, 2018 07:03pm

And thats a very good news, we should welcome our corrupt politicians the same way.

Raja Abbas
Jul 01, 2018 07:04pm

PPP is lucky it was just stones that were thrown.!!

Good Politics
Jul 01, 2018 07:09pm

This is quite opposite in Pakistan if a area i.e Lyari give a land slide victory to a politician i.e Butto or Banizer Butto these politician start think oh we found a full of fools area and very soon people will worship them no matter what. People can not be fooled for ever. Lyari is telling these test tube politicians that they can not be fooled any more.

Zeshan
Jul 01, 2018 07:12pm

Well deserved

Logical
Jul 01, 2018 07:25pm

Hello PPP, what have you done for the people of Lyari or Sind in general?

Zak
Jul 01, 2018 07:25pm

Now PPP the violent party of karachi

Prior 1958.
Jul 01, 2018 07:30pm

Please do not vote any culprit who has not delivered to the country.

Nazir Ahmed
Jul 01, 2018 07:32pm

Good going. These so called corrupt people need such punishment where ever they go.

syed wasim haider
Jul 01, 2018 07:34pm

This is an eye opener for PPP.

ga
Jul 01, 2018 07:35pm

Bilawal just reminded the people that "Democracy is the Best revenge". Ten years later they are making him eat his own words!

Pakistan deserves better
Jul 01, 2018 07:55pm

Take heed you politicians....the truth is catching up with you.

Farid
Jul 01, 2018 07:56pm

A great news. Same should happen to Sharifs.

Jalbani Baloch
Jul 01, 2018 08:06pm

All possible protection may be provided to Mr. Bilawal, so as to avoid any mishap that may sow further seeds of sedition in the province, which has hitherto not allowed passions to take the patience out of control. The people of Sindh have emotional attachment with Bhuttos and they are not prepared to give more sacrifices. Therefore, the Govt. of the day, is requested to provide fool-proof security to single surviving son of Shaheed Bhuttos.

MONIER
Jul 01, 2018 08:07pm

Looks like a sea change will happen in Pakistan in this election and voters will reject the old parties old faces of PML-N, PPP etc. in favor of electing new parties, people and a new agenda for the country moving forward.

