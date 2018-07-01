Bilawal's convoy pelted with stones in Karachi's Lyari, 2 hurt

An unidentified group of people stopped and pelted stones on the convoy of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as it passed through Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood during an election campaign rally on Sunday, DawnNewsTV reported.

The convoy was going from Baghdadi area to Juna Masjid when around 100 residents of the area began pelting stones in protest and raised slogans of "Go Bilawal go!". The windshield of a truck that was a part of the convoy was shattered during the violence.

PPP leader Saeed Ghani, who was a part of the procession along with other senior leaders, said at least two party workers were injured when the rally was pelted with stones near Juna Masjid, Hangoorabad. A man identified as a rickshaw driver was also injured during the violence, DawnNewsTV reported.

Bilawal's driver escaped the scene by reversing the vehicle from the area and turning towards Kalri. The PPP chairman remained unhurt during the episode.

TV footage showed a group of supporters shouting pro-PPP slogans, and chants of "have some shame!"

PPP leaders said the rally had not abandoned after the incident, and that it was proceeding through an alternative route. Bilawal later addressed Lyari residents at Cheel Chowk and other stops.

Nabeel Gabol, another PPP leader said, "20 to 25 extremists" had attacked the rally with stones and suggested that the protesters had been sent by PPP's political opponents. He alleged that administration officials did not make efforts to stop the agitators from resorting to violence.

"It has always been a trend in Lyari, that 20-30 'planted' activists are sent by opponents [to create chaos]," Gabol said while speaking to DawnNewsTV.

The situation was controlled after a contingent of police that was deployed in the area dispersed the protesters.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari waves to supporters during the rally in Lyari. — AP

Meanwhile, DawnNewsTV reported that some residents later raised slogans of "Go Bilawal go" and "No more gang war!" as Bilawal's convoy passed through the Kalakot area.

Lyari is considered a traditional stronghold of the PPP and its chairman Bilawal is set to contest the July 25 general elections from the area's NA-246 constituency.

There is resentment among Lyari residents over the poor state of affairs in the area. They accuse the PPP of failing to solve their issues, such as that of water shortage, and completing infrastructure projects that were promised by the party, despite its candidates' election from the constituency since 2008. They are also reportedly unhappy over the award of party tickets by the PPP.