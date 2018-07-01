DAWN.COM

Bilawal's convoy pelted with stones in Karachi's Lyari, 2 injured

Dawn.com | Shafi BalochUpdated July 01, 2018

An unidentified group of people stopped and pelted stones on the convoy of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as it passed through Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood during an election campaign rally on Sunday, DawnNewsTV reported.

The convoy was going from Baghdadi area to Juna Masjid when the stone pelting and protests started. The windshield of a truck that was a part of the convoy was shattered during the violence.

PPP leader Saeed Ghani, who was a part of the procession along with other senior leaders, said at least two party workers were injured when the rally was pelted with stones near Juna Masjid. The people also chanted slogans against the PPP, DawnNewsTV reported.

Bilawal's driver escaped the scene by reversing the vehicle from the area and turning towards Kalri.

PPP leaders said the rally has not been abandoned after the incident, and that it is proceeding through an alternative route.

Nabeel Gabol, another PPP leader said, 20 to 25 "extremists" had attacked the rally with stones and suggested that the protesters had been sent by PPP's political opponents. He alleged that administration officials did not make efforts to stop the agitators from resorting to violence.

"It has always been a trend in Lyari, that 20-30 'planted' activists are sent by opponents [to create chaos]," Gabol said while speaking to DawnNewsTV.

TV footage showed a group of supporters also shouting pro-PPP slogans, and chants of "have some shame!"

The situation was controlled after a contingent of police that was deployed in the area dispersed the protesters.

Lyari is considered a traditional stronghold of the PPP and its chairman Bilawal is set to contest the July 25 general elections from the area's NA-246 constituency.

More to follow.

Comments (0)

1000 characters
Soothsayer
Jul 01, 2018 05:44pm

These people should expect more of same in the coming weeks. You cannot keep fooling the masses for ever.

Baloch
Jul 01, 2018 05:53pm

They deserved it... Thanks to Lyari Jiyalay keep moving...

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 01, 2018 05:57pm

Due to his zero performance towards the uplift and welfare of the down-trodden masses of the country in general and the helpless and happless but brave people of Lyari in particular, this incident just highlights the tip of the iceberg pertaining to what the voters think about this self-styled and self-declared political leader, born with a golden spoon in his mouth, of the Iand and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

King Akbar
Jul 01, 2018 05:58pm

Good

An Open Eye
Jul 01, 2018 06:00pm

Reap, what ever you sowd. Period

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jul 01, 2018 06:02pm

Urban Sindh is reaching its boiling point. History suggests no one can lead by force forever. We need to learn from our previous mistakes. We need national unity and harmony at the moment and certainly artificial setups and unconstitutional bans are not helping our cause. Still time lets start constructive dialogue across the board and set parameters as to how all the stakeholders can improve the situation in Urban Sindh. Lets involve all stakeholders and work towards a common goal "Sab Se Pehle Pakistan".

Qamar
Jul 01, 2018 06:06pm

Again it is the season to make fool of people with big promises and tall claims, only to disappear from public's view for the next 5 years after being elected.

What does Bilawal has in common with people of Lyari? Bilawal does not even live in Lyari and he wants to represent people of Lyari?? Shouldn't people elect those who live among the voters?

Farrukh Safdar
Jul 01, 2018 06:06pm

Is that the reason police blocked all the main roads if Karachi??

Falcon1
Jul 01, 2018 06:07pm

Ironic! This is the section of town where his parents had their wedding ceremony, to curry the favor of local masses to win hearts and minds, as well votes of the poor people of Liyari!

This is what happens when you get their votes and forget to fulfill the promises made.. You get pelted with stones and sticks, never to venture that far again. Be warned!

Aftab Qureishi
Jul 01, 2018 06:12pm

The people of Sindh are finally waking up. You deserve much better than these criminals, hopefully PTI can make a win from this.

