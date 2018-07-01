Bilawal's convoy pelted with stones in Karachi's Lyari, 2 injured

An unidentified group of people stopped and pelted stones on the convoy of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as it passed through Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood during an election campaign rally on Sunday, DawnNewsTV reported.

The convoy was going from Baghdadi area to Juna Masjid when the stone pelting and protests started. The windshield of a truck that was a part of the convoy was shattered during the violence.

PPP leader Saeed Ghani, who was a part of the procession along with other senior leaders, said at least two party workers were injured when the rally was pelted with stones near Juna Masjid. The people also chanted slogans against the PPP, DawnNewsTV reported.

Bilawal's driver escaped the scene by reversing the vehicle from the area and turning towards Kalri.

PPP leaders said the rally has not been abandoned after the incident, and that it is proceeding through an alternative route.

Nabeel Gabol, another PPP leader said, 20 to 25 "extremists" had attacked the rally with stones and suggested that the protesters had been sent by PPP's political opponents. He alleged that administration officials did not make efforts to stop the agitators from resorting to violence.

"It has always been a trend in Lyari, that 20-30 'planted' activists are sent by opponents [to create chaos]," Gabol said while speaking to DawnNewsTV.

TV footage showed a group of supporters also shouting pro-PPP slogans, and chants of "have some shame!"

The situation was controlled after a contingent of police that was deployed in the area dispersed the protesters.

Lyari is considered a traditional stronghold of the PPP and its chairman Bilawal is set to contest the July 25 general elections from the area's NA-246 constituency.

More to follow.