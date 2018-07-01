DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

2 foreign mountaineers stuck in avalanche at Ultar Sar Peak rescued

Dawn.comUpdated July 01, 2018

Email


Britons Bruce Normand and Timothy Miller from the UK rescued after a mission by Pakistan Army pilots. — Photo provided by the ISPR
Britons Bruce Normand and Timothy Miller from the UK rescued after a mission by Pakistan Army pilots. — Photo provided by the ISPR

Pakistan Army pilots have successfully rescued the two foreign mountaineers who were stuck in a snow avalanche at above 19,000 feet high Ultar Sar Peak near Hunza Valley of Gilgit Baltistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, director general of the ISPR, climbers Bruce Normand and Miller Timothy from the UK were rescued alive; however, Christian Huber from Austria did not survive.

Abdul Karim, a tour operator, had told Dawn on Saturday that the three mountaineers — Huber, Normand and Miller — were sleeping in their tents when an avalanche hit them.

Karim had confirmed that Huber died in the incident while the two other mountaineers were injured but were out of danger.

Rescue operation at 19,000 feet high Ultar Sar Peak near Hunza. — Photo courtesy ISPR
Rescue operation at 19,000 feet high Ultar Sar Peak near Hunza. — Photo courtesy ISPR

The three-member expedition started in late May and was permitted to go till the first week of July. The team was being managed by Higher Ground Expeditions, a tour operating company in Hunza Valley.

Karrar Haidri, a spokesman for the Alpine Club of Pakistan, had also confirmed the incident and said: “The Ultar peak has claimed a number of lives and seen only a few successful summits.”

Huber, he said, was the president of the American Alpine Club.

He added that three groups of foreign climbers were currently trying to scale K2, the second highest mountain in the world.

In January, volunteers rescued a French mountaineer stranded on a Himalayan peak but called off efforts to retrieve a Polish climber who was declared dead after a dramatic rescue effort.

Elisabeth Revol and Tomasz Mackiewicz were climbing Nanga Parbat, the ninth highest peak in the world at 8,126 meters (26,660 feet), but called for help.

Four volunteers from a separate Polish expedition set out to find them and managed to reach Revol, a renowned mountaineer who was suffering from frostbite on her feet and could not walk. Poor weather, however, prevented the team from reaching Mackiewicz, who had snow blindness and altitude sickness.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Pakistani
Jul 01, 2018 01:55pm

Well done Pak Army

Thank you to our guests for visiting our beautiful country

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Adrift

Adrift

Cyril Almeida
The anti-PPP alliance in Sindh has either been carefully cultivated to limit the PPP’s dominance or 10 years ...

Editorial

July 01, 2018

In the run-up to election day

IF there is to be a semblance of competitive and fair elections from this point onwards, now that the candidate ...
July 01, 2018

Women in election

IT seems that with the approach of election day, there is growing evidence of aspiring women candidates getting a ...
July 01, 2018

Monsoon preparation

THIS is the first time in well over a decade that an interim government is presiding over the country during the...
Updated June 30, 2018

Judicial reforms

IT is a welcome and frank admission that could set the right precedent for all institutions, many of which are loath...
June 30, 2018

Off the watch list

THERE may be a lawful reason or explanation for the move, but none has been publicly provided so far. Furthermore, ...
Updated June 30, 2018

Imran’s Pakpattan visit

The debate was over the fact that Mr Khan and his spouse knelt down and kissed the doorsill of the saint’s tomb.