PML-N candidate claims he was tortured

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated July 01, 2018

MULTAN: A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate from the Punjab Assembly’s constituency PP-219 has alleged that he was tortured by the personnel of a secret agency over his refusal to withdraw from the upcoming election.

Talking to the media, Rana Iqbal Siraj said he was being asked to come to the local office of the agency which he was avoiding.

“I was asked not to contest the election on the PML-N ticket,” he claimed.

He said a raid was conducted on his godown of fertiliser after he was threatened to face the consequences. “They said they will destroy my business and harm my family.”

Rana Siraj alleged that he was slapped several times during the raid on his godown.

He said he was loyal to the country and his only fault was that he was going to contest election on a PML-N ticket.

Published in Dawn, July 1st, 2018

