DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Caretaker govt increases petrol price by Rs7.54

APPJuly 01, 2018

Email


On the recommendation of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the finance division approved new prices of petroleum products with effect from Sunday, July 1, 2018.

According to a statement issued by the finance ministry late on Saturday, OGRA had proposed an increase in the price of petrol by Rs7.54 per litre, diesel by Rs14 per litre, kerosene oil by Rs3.36 per litre and light diesel oil by Rs5.92 per litre.

Citing the "tight fiscal position", the government announced to pass on "the full impact of the increase to the consumers".

"The increase in the petroleum prices is caused due to increase in petroleum prices in international market and depreciation of rupee against US dollar," read the statement.

The financial impact of the above dispensation will be implemented through revision of sales tax rates and petroleum development levy.

The new price of motor spirit 92 RON petrol will be Rs99.5 per litre, while that of high-speed diesel will be Rs119.31.

Similarly, the per litre price of kerosene oil and light diesel oil will be Rs87.7 and Rs80.9, respectively.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated June 30, 2018

Judicial reforms

IT is a welcome and frank admission that could set the right precedent for all institutions, many of which are loath...
June 30, 2018

Off the watch list

THERE may be a lawful reason or explanation for the move, but none has been publicly provided so far. Furthermore, ...
Updated June 30, 2018

Imran’s Pakpattan visit

The debate was over the fact that Mr Khan and his spouse knelt down and kissed the doorsill of the saint’s tomb.
FATF’s unwelcome action
Updated June 29, 2018

FATF’s unwelcome action

It should be a priority for the Pakistani leadership to do everything possible to get off the list as soon as possible.
June 29, 2018

New blow for PML-N

THE scrutiny of electoral papers has in the past often resulted in an overzealous application of the law. The effect...
June 29, 2018

Iranian nuclear plant

EVER since the US, under the Trump presidency, unilaterally withdrew from the multilaterally negotiated Iran nuclear...