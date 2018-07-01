DAWN.COM

Cavani scores twice as Uruguay ousts Ronaldo and Portugal 2-1

APJuly 01, 2018

Referee presents a yellow card to Cristiano Ronaldo during the round of 16 match against . —AFP
Luis Suarez challenges Portugal's defender Jose Fonte during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match. —AFP
Edinson Cavani scored twice and Cristiano Ronaldo none, giving Uruguay a 2-1 victory over Portugal on Saturday at the World Cup.

On the same day, Lionel Messi was sent home in Argentina's loss, the other “GOAT” at this tournament was also eliminated. It was two weeks ago that Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in the same stadium against Spain, stroking his chin after the first goal to imply he was the “greatest of all time.”

Uruguay, a two-time champion that reached the semifinals at the 2010 World Cup, will next face France on Friday in Nizhny Novgorod.

There was no goal from Ronaldo this time. Everywhere he went, the Portugal great was hounded by two or three Uruguayan defenders.

It was Cavani who instead took the spotlight. He combined with Luis Suarez to complete a series of precision passes to give Uruguay the early advantage with a header in the seventh minute. And after Portugal equalised on Pepe's header in the 55th minute, it was Cavani again finishing a perfect Uruguay counter in the 62nd with a shot from just inside the penalty area that caught Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio slightly out of position and curled inside the far post.

