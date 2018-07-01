DAWN.COM

Security agencies forcing PML-N candidates to switch loyalties, claims Nawaz

Dawn.comJuly 01, 2018

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, while talking to media persons in London on Saturday, levelled allegations against the security agencies and blamed them of threatening and harassing the PML-N candidates back home.

Nawaz said that the PML-N candidate in Multan, Iqbal Siraj, was manhandled and threatened of dire consequences allegedly by officials of a security agency. The former premier lamented that their party candidates were being humiliated.

The PML-N supremo said that raids were carried out at the godown of the PML-N leader and that he was forced to switch loyalties.

The statement came after a video went viral on the internet in which the said PML-N candidate could be seen levelling allegations on the security officials of raiding his godown and harassing his men.

However, soon after Nawaz Sharif spoke in favour of his party candidate and against the state institutions, Iqbal Siraj uploaded a video statement in which he backtracked from his earlier claims.

Siraj tried to explain that there had been some confusion and it was the officials of agriculture department who raided his godown earlier in the day, and not the security personnel.

