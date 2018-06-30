DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Austrian mountaineer dies in Hunza Valley avalanche

APJune 30, 2018

Email


Austrian mountaineer Christian Huber, one of a three-man mountaineering expedition died in an avalanche. —AP
Austrian mountaineer Christian Huber, one of a three-man mountaineering expedition died in an avalanche. —AP

One member of a three-man mountaineering expedition has died in an avalanche on a more than 7,000-metre high peak in Pakistan, officials said on Saturday.

Alpine Club of Pakistan secretary Karrar Haidri said Austrian mountaineer Christian Huber was killed when an avalanche hit the climbers' tent on Friday night during a strong storm at a height of 5,900 metres on Ultar Sar Peak in the Hunza Valley.

Officials said the other two mountaineers in the group, Britons Bruce Normand and Timothy Miller, suffered injuries but were safe and helicopters were being sent to rescue them.

The three-member expedition started in late May and was permitted to go till the first week of July. The team was being managed by Higher Ground Expeditions, a tour operating company in Hunza Valley.

Higher Ground employee Abdul Karim Zouqi said a rescue helicopter will pick up the two survivors once the crew gets a weather clearance to do so. He said the body of the deceased mountaineer and his gear were found and would be brought back.

However, Zouqi said expedition leader Normand emailed him saying the weather was getting worse. In January, volunteers rescued a French mountaineer stranded on a Himalayan peak but called off efforts to retrieve a Polish climber who was declared dead after a dramatic rescue effort.

Elisabeth Revol and Tomasz Mackiewicz were climbing Nanga Parbat, the ninth highest peak in the world at 8,126 meters (26,660 feet), but called for help.

Four volunteers from a separate Polish expedition set out to find them and managed to reach Revol, a renowned mountaineer who was suffering from frostbite on her feet and could not walk. Poor weather prevented the team from reaching Mackiewicz, who had snow blindness and altitude sickness.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated June 30, 2018

Judicial reforms

IT is a welcome and frank admission that could set the right precedent for all institutions, many of which are loath...
June 30, 2018

Off the watch list

THERE may be a lawful reason or explanation for the move, but none has been publicly provided so far. Furthermore, ...
Updated June 30, 2018

Imran’s Pakpattan visit

The debate was over the fact that Mr Khan and his spouse knelt down and kissed the doorsill of the saint’s tomb.
FATF’s unwelcome action
Updated June 29, 2018

FATF’s unwelcome action

It should be a priority for the Pakistani leadership to do everything possible to get off the list as soon as possible.
June 29, 2018

New blow for PML-N

THE scrutiny of electoral papers has in the past often resulted in an overzealous application of the law. The effect...
June 29, 2018

Iranian nuclear plant

EVER since the US, under the Trump presidency, unilaterally withdrew from the multilaterally negotiated Iran nuclear...