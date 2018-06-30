PML-N's troubles continue as lawmakers from Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh return party tickets

In another setback for the PML-N, five of the party's ticket-holders from south Punjab on Saturday announced they would be contesting as independent candidates.

Four of the five candidates belong to the Rajanpur 'electables' group under former provincial deputy speaker Sher Ali Gorchani, who is a candidate for NA-193 and PP-293. Besides Sher Ali, his father Pervez Gorchani (PP-295), Ather Gorchani (PP-294) and Yousuf Khan Dareshak (PP-296) have returned their tickets to the party. Yousuf Khan's brother, Dr Hafeez Dareshak, has also returned his NA-194 PML-N ticket.

All lawmakers have now been allotted the 'jeep' symbol to contest the general elections.

Former PML-N MPA Atif Mazari and his nephew Khizar Mazari will continue to contest on the PML-N ticket from PP-297 and NA-195, respectively.

Sultan Mehmood Hanjra, PML-N ticket-holder from NA-181 (Muzaffargarh) also announced he would contest as an independent, requesting the 'jeep' symbol to be allotted to him. Hanjra is contesting against former Punjab governor Ghulam Mustufa Khar, who has Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) ticket.

Hanjra's nephews — Ahmed Yar (PP-279) and Qasim (PP-268) — will, however, continue to contest as PML-N candidates.

Earlier, PML-N dissident and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar was also allotted the 'jeep' symbol on his own request in all four constituencies of Rawalpindi district — NA-59, NA-63, PP-10 and PP-12 —that he is contesting from.

Additional reporting by Tahir Naseer.