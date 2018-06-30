PML-N's troubles continue as 7 candidates in south Punjab return party tickets
In another setback for the PML-Nawaz, seven of the party's ticket-holders from south Punjab on Saturday announced that they would be contesting as independent candidates.
Four of the seven candidates belong to the Rajanpur 'electables' group under former provincial deputy speaker Sher Ali Gorchani, who is a candidate for NA-193 and PP-293. Besides Sher Ali, his father Pervez Gorchani (PP-295), Ather Gorchani (PP-294) and Yousuf Khan Dareshak (PP-296) have returned their tickets to the party. Yousuf Khan's brother, Dr Hafeez Dareshak, has also returned his NA-194 PML-N ticket.
All lawmakers have now been allotted the 'jeep' symbol to contest the general elections as independent candidates.
Former PML-N MPA Atif Mazari and his nephew Khizar Mazari will continue to contest on the PML-N ticket from PP-297 and NA-195, respectively.
Sultan Mehmood Hanjra, PML-N ticket-holder from NA-181 (Muzaffargarh) also announced that he would contest as an independent candidate, requesting the 'jeep' symbol to be allotted to him. Hanjra is contesting against former Punjab governor Ghulam Mustufa Khar, who has Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) ticket.
Hanjra's nephews — Ahmed Yar (PP-279) and Qasim (PP-268) — will, however, continue to contest as PML-N candidates.
A similar situation was observed in Dera Ghazi Khan, where Shamoona Mir Badshah Qaisrani withdrew her PML-N ticket from PP-285 while Amjad Farooq Khosa also announced to contest as an independent candidate from NA-190.
Qaisrani was awarded the 'mobile phone' symbol for PP-285 but will contest the NA-189 election against PTI strongman Khawaja Sheraz on PML-N symbol since was not allowed to withdraw the ticket because the deadline for ticket allotment had ended by the time she submitted her request.
Meanwhile, Amjad Farooq was awarded the 'bucket' symbol and will contest against PTI's Zulfiqar Ali Khan Khosa.
Former federal minister Awais Leghari and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif are contesting on the remaining two National Assembly seats in the district.
Earlier, PML-N dissident and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar was also allotted the 'jeep' symbol on his own request in all four constituencies of Rawalpindi district — NA-59, NA-63, PP-10 and PP-12 — that he is contesting from.
Additional reporting by Tahir Naseer.
For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today
Comments (10)
All of these were Supporting Musharraf in the past. On one hand Nawaz Sharif chants 'vote ko izzat do' and on the other hand he selects those for party tickets who have a checkered past. Nawaz is reaping what he sowed. Nawaz Sharif always deny any tickets to lowermiddle class and distribute them among the powerful. I. not a member of PTI but i have no sympathies for double-standards of PMLN either.
PML-N will not win more than 60 seats from Punjab this time.
Make and break game
As expected. Now they are serving their new master.
Ironically , this move reflects loyalty of chaudary Nisar with PNL(N).
Artificial elections leading to a custom made government - short term genius, medium to long term blunder.
Short term is all these geniuses concern themselves with.
It's better to stay-away from party interventions, middlings and troubles by contesting elections as an independent candidate, if you have a well-structured electioneering set-up and operations comprising of a team of well-balanced, loyal, dedicated and faithful set of followers, fans, friends, supporters, sponsors and backers, who can eventually help you win the elections.
Besides the looting of government treasury by the Shariffs family, the big mouths of Shariffs children have also destroyed the chances of PML(N) to win this or any other future elections.
So Jeep symbol is the real game.
Pakistanis from South Punjab want a separate province because Sharif family and PMLN are only concerned about Lahore and spending all the money there meanwhile rest of Punjab is being neglected especially South Punjab kudos to these party workers they know only Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi THE GREAT can solve their problem