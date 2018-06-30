DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC orders auditor general to complete PIA audit within 10 weeks

Haseeb BhattiJune 30, 2018

Email


The Supreme Court on Saturday ordered the auditor general to complete an audit of Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) accounts within 10 weeks.

A two-member bench of the SC, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, passed the order while hearing a case concerning the sale of assets belonging to the national flag carrier.

The chief justice noted that PIA's losses have reached Rs360 billion and the government cannot continue to run the airlines on an annual Rs13bn subsidy. He then ordered the auditor general to undergo a comprehensive audit of the airlines.

Former Aviation adviser Mehtab Abbas, however, objected to the audit, saying that a professional auditor would be able to do a better job as the auditor general was not capable of auditing an airline.

The court also ordered the name of another former adviser on Aviation, Shujaat Azeem, to be removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) and said that he must appear before the auditor general if called, warning that his property would be seized in case of failure to comply.

The court also upheld its ban on PIA's re-branding with the picture of the national animal, the Markhor, on the tail of its aircraft.

PIA administration blames political influence, unnecessary recruitment for condition of airlines

A report submitted in the SC on behalf of PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Musharraf Rasool had yesterday requested the court to allow the airlines to go ahead with its re-branding as it was integral to a strategy to rebuild the airlines' image and only involved the shifting of Pakistan's flag — not its removal.

The PIA had blamed political influence and unnecessary recruitment, among other factors, for the dilapidated situation of the national flag carrier.

The airline had also recounted the changes brought by the new administration for the smooth running of its operations, uprooting corruption and changing its image.

It stated that PIA's losses had reached Rs406 billion and would require some time to be brought down.

The airline also stated that, since the arrival of the new administration, a number of measures had been taken to improve safety measures which had helped bring its Safety Assessment for Foreign Aircraft (SAFA) index to 1.69 from 2.29 in November last year.

It also mentioned internal efforts to sabotage the transformation, lack of capability at all levels, a recruitment ban imposed by the apex court, excessive litigation in courts, and disruptive intervention of unions as major current challenges preventing an overhaul.

The airline has, therefore, requested the courts to lift the ban on postings, direct members of the Senior Staff Association to refrain from acting against PIA's interests, allow for the re-branding activity and remove the CEO from the Exit Control List (ECL).

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Tariq, Lahore
Jun 30, 2018 02:50pm

Has anyone given a thought that the Markhor symbol (it may be indigenous to Pakistan) on the national carrier would think that it's an African airline! I dare say, some of the African nations have surged ahead of Pakistan!

Syed
Jun 30, 2018 02:51pm

The Govt already collects 40% tax on airline tickets... If it just privatizes PIA, Govt will start making money.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated June 30, 2018

Judicial reforms

IT is a welcome and frank admission that could set the right precedent for all institutions, many of which are loath...
June 30, 2018

Off the watch list

THERE may be a lawful reason or explanation for the move, but none has been publicly provided so far. Furthermore, ...
Updated June 30, 2018

Imran’s Pakpattan visit

The debate was over the fact that Mr Khan and his spouse knelt down and kissed the doorsill of the saint’s tomb.
FATF’s unwelcome action
Updated June 29, 2018

FATF’s unwelcome action

It should be a priority for the Pakistani leadership to do everything possible to get off the list as soon as possible.
June 29, 2018

New blow for PML-N

THE scrutiny of electoral papers has in the past often resulted in an overzealous application of the law. The effect...
June 29, 2018

Iranian nuclear plant

EVER since the US, under the Trump presidency, unilaterally withdrew from the multilaterally negotiated Iran nuclear...